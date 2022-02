The world’s most beloved word game, Wordle, has officially moved to The New York Times website after the publication bought it from creator Josh Wardle earlier this month.Wardle, who sold the puzzle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, originally made the game for his partner and released it to the public last October. Since then, it draws millions of players every day who try their hand at guessing the word of the day in six tries.The once-a-day game has always been free to play and does not show any advertisements or require players to sign up for an account or give...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO