ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Psychosis Risk Rises When People Abuse 'Speed'

HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGelk_0eF3DJtM00

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Amphetamines can pull people into a vicious cycle of addiction, but new research now shows that people who abuse these stimulants are also five times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users.

The effect of "speed" on neurotransmitter signaling in the brain often causes psychosis symptoms such as paranoia, voices and hallucinations. These typically resolve after a few days, but may persist for years in up to 15% of users.

While the link between amphetamine abuse and psychosis is known, the degree of psychosis risk or the effectiveness of drug rehabilitation therapy has been unclear.

To learn more, the researchers analyzed data on more than 74,600 illicit amphetamine users in Taiwan and a comparison group of more than 298,000 non-users matched for age and sex.

Compared with non-users, amphetamine users had higher rates of: depression (2% versus 0.4%); anxiety (0.9% versus 0.3%); ischemic heart disease (1.3% versus 0.8%); cardiovascular disease (0.8% versus 0.45%); and stroke (1.3% versus 0.7%).

By the end of 10 years of follow-up, speed users were far more likely to have psychosis than non-users. Rates were 468 per 100,000 people among speed users and 77 per 100,000 among non-users, according to the study published online Feb. 14 in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health.

Among speed users, psychosis was more common among those 45 and older, and also among those with a longer arrest record. Those who had been arrested five or more times had a more than six times greater risk of psychosis, the researchers noted in a journal news release.

The study also found that speed users who went to drug rehab during deferred prosecution were 26% less likely to develop psychosis than those who didn't. This suggests that rehab may help lower the risk of psychosis, the study authors said.

"The relation of an induced paranoid psychosis with amphetamine abuse has been known for many decades. Nonetheless, our findings are from a detailed and comparative analysis using a comprehensive and large population dataset," according to Cynthia Wei-Sheng Lee, of the Centre for Drug Abuse and Addiction at China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues.

"Furthermore, it would be worthwhile to investigate the health benefits and cost effectiveness of deferred prosecution for drug crime offenders by providing appropriate therapy for drug addiction," the authors concluded.

The estimated worldwide rate of amphetamine use is less than 1%, but about one in 10 users become addicted.

More information

There's more on amphetamines at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

SOURCE: Evidence-Based Mental Health, news release, Feb. 14, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Illicit amphetamine ('speed') use linked to 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis

The illicit use of amphetamines, the stimulants commonly known as 'speed', is linked to a 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis, finds a 10 year study published online in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. This increased risk was seen across all age groups, but was especially noticeable among women and those...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Mostly Positive Zuranolone Data; Speed & Psychosis; Global Depression Call to Action

Zuranolone 50 mg plus standard-of-care antidepressants significantly reduced depressive symptoms by day 3 of a 2-week treatment period, meeting the primary endpoint in the phase III CORAL study, though the improvement was not statistically significant at day 15, Sage Therapeutics announced. A 10-year study found that users of illicit amphetamines...
GAMBLING
POZ

Are People With HIV at Greater Risk for Heart Attacks?

People living with HIV had a 60% greater risk for myocardial infarction, or heart attack, compared with their HIV-negative peers, and the disparity widened over time, according to research presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). These findings underscore the need for ongoing monitoring and interventions...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychosis#Drug Abuse#Crime#Healthday News#Journal News
POZ

People Living With HIV Are at Risk for Heart Disease

Should you get heart disease tests along with your CD4 counts? Two studies suggest that screening for both may improve longevity. Data from a study of Austrian people with HIV published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health suggest that high CD4 T-cell counts are linked with longer life and reduced mortality for people with just about all health conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
belmarrahealth.com

Speed of Walking and Memory Loss Can Predict Risk of Dementia in Later Life

A new study from the University of Edinburgh suggests that the pace that someone may walk and memory loss could predict the risk of dementia in later life. Experts found that people with Motoric Cognitive Risk (MCR) are also at an increased risk of cognitive impairment and experience higher mortality rates. MCR is a syndrome that involves slow walking speed and memory difficulties.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Threatening Mutations: Researchers Identify COVID-19 Variants With Potential To Escape Cellular Immune Response

A number of existing strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as other future variants that could arise, have the potential to escape the immune system’s cytotoxic T cell response in some portion of the population. That’s the conclusion of a new modeling study published on February 10th, 2022, in PLOS Computational Biology by Antonio Martín-Galiano of the Carlos III Health Institute, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds older Americans are largely unaware of new Alzheimer's drug

There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy