The Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace May 13-15 with celebrity guests, artist and creators, fans and more. The first guest announced for the pop culture extravaganza is “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, best known for his iconic role as Captain Kirk. The 90-year-old director, author, screenwriter and recent commercial astronaut will sign autographs and pose with fans for professional photos on May 13-14. Autographs are $120 and photos are $130.

NOVI, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO