ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

AHA News: Damage From Preeclampsia May Be Seen Decades Later In the Eyes

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHebg_0eF3BjrO00

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who develop a type of high blood pressure during pregnancy show signs of damage to the small blood vessels in the eye by middle age, according to new research. The findings suggest small vessel, or microvascular, disease may account for their increased risk of heart disease later in life.

Preeclampsia – high blood pressure accompanied by excess protein in the urine – occurs in up to 8% of pregnant women. Without proper management, it can lead to serious complications for the mother and baby.

"There's a growing recognition that microvascular disease is a strong underlying component of cardiovascular disease for people in midlife and later life," said the study's lead author Dr. Michael Honigberg, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. "And so one might reasonably ask, if a woman has had some sort of microvascular complication earlier in life in the setting of pregnancy, is something abnormal about that woman in terms of her microvascular function and health later in life?"

The researchers used data from more than 19,000 mostly white women who were 54 years old on average. They had given birth for the first time an average of 28 years before. They had different scans and tests between 2006 and 2010, including images of their retinas and urine tests. Among them, the 281 women who had hypertension in pregnancy were compared with women who had not. The findings were published Monday in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

Women with a history of preeclampsia still had increased protein in the urine, a sign of kidney damage. They also had a much lower density of the tiny blood vessels in the eye, which a 2021 study in Circulation linked to conditions such as high blood pressure, heart failure, kidney failure, Type 2 diabetes and sleep apnea.

This suggests pictures of the retina – which can be taken non-invasively – may be a useful tool to predict risk for numerous conditions.

"It's challenging to look at microvascular disease in the heart directly because you would need to do more involved cardiac tests," said the study's senior author Dr. Pradeep Natarajan, director of preventive cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital. "So here we have the ability to look at microvascular changes at low cost through another vascularized organ. Further understanding may help develop new therapies to address this process."

For now, Honigberg said, the findings can help women and their doctors recognize the long-term excess risk in those who had preeclampsia and take actions that are known to reduce heart disease risk overall, such as lifestyle changes and medications to treat risk factors.

Women in the study who had gestational hypertension – high blood pressure in pregnancy without other signs – did not show changes to the density of their eye vessels after researchers adjusted for current blood pressure and other factors.

"They have shown that decreased retinal vascular density is specific for preeclampsia," said Dr. Vesna Garovic, chair of the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, who was not involved in the study. "Therefore, this research may be very important in terms of stratifying different hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and their specific effect on cardiovascular disease."

Because the study included mostly white women, the researchers said it is unclear how much the findings apply to other races and ethnicities. Black women, previous research shows, are the most likely to develop preeclampsia.

More studies are needed to better understand the timing of the microvascular changes with respect to preeclampsia and later heart disease, and to confirm the validity of using retinal images to predict cardiovascular risk, said Garovic, who led the writing of an AHA scientific statement about hypertension in pregnancy published in December.

It might turn out, Garovic said, that just as the eyes have been called the window to the soul, the eyes also "are the windows to cardiovascular health."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Karen Schmidt

Comments / 0

Related
The Manhattan Mercury

AHA News: Lower Income Linked to Higher Odds of Clogged Neck Arteries

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found. Carotid artery stenosis is a narrowing of the large arteries on either side of the neck...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Mountaineer

AHA News: A Heart Attack Interrupted Her Wedding Day

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married. COVID-19 had...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Sanford Herald

AHA News: Want a Healthier Valentine's Day? More Hugs and Kisses

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too much Valentine candy probably won't be good for your health. But the heart-centric holiday's hugs and kisses are a different story. "We crave social connection and human touch," said Ashley Thompson, a social psychologist and associate professor at the University...
ASHLEY THOMPSON
The Press

AHA News: The Legacy of Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, a Heart Surgery Pioneer

AHA News: The Legacy of Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, a Heart Surgery Pioneer. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In July 1893, James Cornish was admitted to Chicago's Provident Hospital with a knife wound to his chest, stemming from a barroom brawl. He needed surgery, but medical professionals at the time believed operating on the heart was too dangerous.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Schmidt
Medical News Today

Can blue light glasses prevent damage to eyes?

People have started to worry about the health effects of blue light emitting from screens. For this reason, more and more people are wearing blue light glasses. Manufacturers claim that blue light glasses can filter out blue light and help reduce symptoms such as headaches, eyestrain, and poor sleep. There...
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Aha#Heart Failure#Mayo Clinic
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy