Health Highlights: Feb. 15, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago
Sex in the senior years. It's important to overall health, but many folks let this important part of life drift away rather than talk about sexual problems with either their partner or their doctor, experts say. Read more

Most pregnant American women were already in poor health. Increasingly, moms in the United States are starting their pregnancies already having heart risks like high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, new research shows. Read more

Is the next great COVID vaccine an inhaled one? Some experts believe a vaccine given via the nose or throat could be a checkmate move in the world's ongoing chess match against COVID-19. Read more

Walmart, Amazon drop mask requirements for vaccinated workers. Employees will no longer have to wear masks unless local or state laws require them, the companies said in memos to employees. Read more

EverydayHealth.com

4 Ways Depression Is Tied to Heart Health

If you have depression, you probably know all too well how this condition hurts your heart emotionally, but did you know that depression can take a physical toll on your ticker, too — and vice versa?. The relationship between depression and heart health is a two-way street. Depression increases...
MENTAL HEALTH
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
LIBERTY, MO
The Turmoil of Menopause

The Turmoil of Menopause

In the U.S., each year 2 million women reach menopause, defined as amenorrhea for 12 months in a woman 45 years or older. During menopause transition, a woman can gain 5 to 7 pounds, mostly in abdominal fat around her waist, and her BMI may be misleading. The menopause transition...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wrde.com

Nemours Children's Health Highlights Long-Term Impacts Of COVID On Kids

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Chief Of Infectious Disease at Nemours Children's Hospital in Florida Dr. Kenneth Alexander says children have been hit hard by COVID-19 recently. "Our children's hospitals, our ICUs, our clinics are seeing more children now with COVID than we have ever seen," Dr. Alexander said. He says long-COVID...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Emory Wheel

Students highlight public health issues through Global Health Photography Exhibit

Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, global health problems like diabetes and heart disease continue to harm millions every day. This is exactly what the Global Health Photography Exhibit sought to display. The Emory Global Health Institute (EGHI) opened the exhibit last fall to the public in Emory University’s Chase Gallery...
ATLANTA, GA
9NEWS

Radio station host highlighting mental health with 'Therapy Thursdays'

DENVER — A Denver-based radio host is raising awareness for mental health, particularly in minority communities. Amerykah Jones with 104.7 The Drop hosts a weekly "Therapy Thursday" from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jones brings in mental health professionals to speak about topics, talk with listeners and point them in the right direction.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS
womenworking.com

Scientists Reveal Possible Early Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is now responsible for 3 percent of all cancers and 7 percent of cancer deaths, and has a relative five-year survival rate when diagnosed early. Often, pancreatic cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. Despite pancreatic cancer being relatively uncommon, there are...
ROCHESTER, MN
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
10NEWS

More Americans are using melatonin as a sleep aid. Here's how to use it correctly.

If you have trouble sleeping, chances are you've dabbled in using melatonin – and chances are, you probably aren't using it correctly. The over-the-counter supplement appears to be the new "it" sleep product. Browsing the shelves at a drug store will likely bring you face-to-face with swaths of purple-colored bottles, each containing doses of melatonin in pill, tablet or liquid form.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Congestive Heart Failure vs. Heart Failure: Is There a Difference?

Congestive heart failure (CHF) and heart failure are chronic progressive conditions characterized by a weakened heart that is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s energy needs. Heart failure often refers to early-stage weakening of the heart without congestion. As the damage to the heart progresses, it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
