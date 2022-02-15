LIST: Least educated counties in Arkansas

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Arkansas.

#50. Cleveland County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($27,885 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.6% ($35,975)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($41,694)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($52,209)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($58,594)

#49. Greene County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($19,312 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.9% ($30,315)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($31,763)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($44,821)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($51,546)

#48. Boone County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,922 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($24,606)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($30,904)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($40,085)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($46,475)

#47. Crawford County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($27,769 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,069)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($35,259)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($45,755)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($55,756)

#46. Chicot County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($24,737 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,636)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($31,343)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($33,721)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($45,845)

#45. Arkansas County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($20,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.9% ($31,737)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($31,378)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($50,417)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,963)

#44. Lafayette County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($25,304 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($24,250)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.6% ($26,528)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($45,385)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($80,455)

#43. Conway County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,372 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.8% ($26,284)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($31,587)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($43,015)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($65,399)

#42. Cleburne County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($25,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.8% ($30,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($27,350)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,817)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($61,000)

#41. Lawrence County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,140 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($27,457)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($27,898)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($33,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($44,627)

#40. Prairie County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($18,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.9% ($32,885)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($32,344)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($47,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($49,091)

#39. Johnson County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($21,363 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.7% ($26,176)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.9% ($34,514)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($36,394)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($61,220)

#38. Hempstead County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,755 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.8% ($30,328)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($28,966)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,402)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($47,448)

#37. Nevada County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($37,658 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43% ($27,606)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($26,296)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($37,463)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($46,154)

#36. Ouachita County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($28,935 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($22,667)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($31,233)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($42,398)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($52,797)

#35. Van Buren County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($16,900 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.6% ($25,814)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($28,080)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($37,546)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($57,643)

#34. Cross County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($19,950 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($30,763)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($33,008)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($51,524)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($51,517)

#33. Bradley County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($29,508 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($32,813)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($39,434)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($43,994)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,679)

#32. Madison County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($23,076 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.9% ($31,318)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($30,754)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($47,303)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($53,682)

#31. Polk County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,534 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($22,785)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($27,123)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($36,417)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($49,531)

#30. Desha County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($23,591 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.6% ($27,184)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($25,406)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,431)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($54,010)

#29. Woodruff County

– 14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($23,170 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.8% ($32,589)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($33,993)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($46,711)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($59,712)

#28. Stone County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.8%

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($24,399)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($17,035)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($41,633)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($61,047)

#27. Randolph County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($21,717 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.1% ($29,809)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($25,730)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($41,582)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($58,795)

#26. Mississippi County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($25,858 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.8% ($26,655)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($30,206)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($42,803)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($61,779)

#25. Phillips County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($25,896 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.9% ($23,603)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($27,895)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($42,868)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($54,909)

#24. Howard County

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($20,775 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($25,915)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($28,050)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,170)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,038)

#23. Montgomery County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($21,034 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.4% ($26,357)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($27,276)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($50,288)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($44,764)

#22. Logan County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($17,825 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.1% ($26,659)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($28,085)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($37,926)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($49,539)

#21. Hot Spring County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($21,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39% ($30,265)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($31,093)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($36,831)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($49,968)

#20. Izard County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($25,083 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38% ($22,763)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($30,060)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($41,274)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($44,330)

#19. Yell County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($26,070 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($30,352)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($31,135)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($38,017)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,545)

#18. Sevier County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.5% ($25,828 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($26,669)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($30,120)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($47,344)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($39,186)

#17. Perry County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($26,094 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.7% ($33,875)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($29,313)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($53,095)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($63,728)

#16. Monroe County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($32,610 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,572)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($31,276)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($45,978)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($56,838)

#15. Clay County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($22,083 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($28,685)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($23,579)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($37,428)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($50,313)

#14. Little River County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($22,813 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,221)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($32,019)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($48,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($44,875)

#13. Ashley County

– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($21,290 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($35,083)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($32,409)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($42,527)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($50,852)

#12. Fulton County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($25,652 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.8% ($23,245)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($25,630)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($31,379)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($48,125)

#11. Franklin County

– 12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($25,870 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41% ($28,047)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($29,990)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($40,806)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.2% ($61,136)

#10. Dallas County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($41,005 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.1% ($24,317)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($25,625)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($45,938)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($45,375)

#9. Searcy County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($20,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($24,792)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($21,974)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($32,532)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($54,083)

#8. Calhoun County

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($33,864 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($27,931)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($33,806)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($48,009)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($73,661)

#7. Poinsett County

– 11.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($19,977 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.1% ($29,140)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($30,616)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($41,433)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($46,875)

#6. Lee County

– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.2% ($26,382 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($24,103)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($29,514)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,167)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3%

#5. St. Francis County

– 10.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($22,344 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.6% ($24,601)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($27,344)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($42,105)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($44,726)

#4. Sharp County

– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($20,642 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.9% ($26,146)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($26,819)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($44,515)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($43,815)

#3. Jackson County

– 10.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($18,632 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($22,670)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($28,338)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.3% ($40,536)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($57,969)

#2. Lincoln County

– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($29,688 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.3% ($24,149)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24% ($33,702)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($50,769)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($45,000)

#1. Scott County

– 9.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($21,339 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.8% ($28,571)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($27,543)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($36,667)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($34,135)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.