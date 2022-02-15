UAMS granted $10 million to increase COVID vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday it has been awarded a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fund COVID-19 outreach efforts across the state.

According to a press release, UAMS will use the grant to mobilize and deploy community health workers, patient navigators and social support specialists to the most “vulnerable and medically undeserved” communities across the state, including racial and ethnic minority groups.

The health system says the focus will be to strengthen vaccine confidence by reaching out directly to community members to educate them about the vaccine, helping people access resources, assisting individuals in making a vaccine appointment, and assisting individuals with transportation or other needs to get to their vaccine appointments.

The HHS grant, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is part of $66.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to eight grantees to expand outreach efforts in 38 states and the District of Columbia to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence and vaccinations.

Individuals involved with UAMS and HHS gave their comments on the announcement, with Dr. Pearl McElfish, director of the UAMS Office of Community Health and Research, saying “this funding will allow UAMS to expand both our community health worker collaborative and our service area into more rural areas. It will also allow us to engage with new target populations to remove structural barriers to COVID-19 vaccinations in culturally and linguistically appropriate ways.”

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D.: “This grant will have far-reaching health benefits for the entire country and for our state. It will require a rapid and efficient start-up and will involve collaboration among multiple departments across UAMS, as well as state, local and regional community organizations. We are very appreciative of HHS and HRSA for making this possible.”

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra: “Building vaccine confidence is critical to increasing vaccinations. This investment by the Biden-Harris administration further expands our progress in partnering with trusted local messengers to deliver needed information on COVID-19 vaccines. This funding will help even more community-based organizations build confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine among people in their community who may not have been vaccinated yet.”

For more information about the HHS grant and all the recipients, click here .

