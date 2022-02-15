New ‘Forest Bathing’ location offered on the west side of Oahu
This new expanded experience will be held at Camp Pālehua, a puʻuhonua (place of refuge) on private lands on the southern slopes of the Waiʻanae mountains.
This new expanded experience will be held at Camp Pālehua, a puʻuhonua (place of refuge) on private lands on the southern slopes of the Waiʻanae mountains.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0