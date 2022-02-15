ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New ‘Forest Bathing’ location offered on the west side of Oahu

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrpEn_0eF38uFT00

This new expanded experience will be held at Camp Pālehua, a puʻuhonua (place of refuge) on private lands on the southern slopes of the Waiʻanae mountains.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road At Aikahi Park Shopping Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aikahi Park Shopping Center is home to many services such as Navy Federal Credit Union, Liberty Dialysis and more. The center is also the location to many local favorite restaurants like Daiichi Ramen. “We have been serving local communities with the best Japanese food since 1999....
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Forest Bathing#Mountains#Wai
Polygon

Horizon Forbidden West guide: Vista Point locations

In this Horizon Forbidden West Vista Point map location guide, we’ll show you the location of Vista Points throughout the Daunt and the Forbidden West. So far, we’ve found seven of the nine. Horizon Forbidden West Vista Points are holographic echoes from the past. When you find the...
VIDEO GAMES
WestfairOnline

Prosper IV offers wellness services at new Rye location

If you’ve ever been to the hospital, you’ve likely had an intravenous (IV) drip administered by a nurse. A growing trend in the health and wellness industry, however, is getting IV hydration treatments at specialized spas and clinics to combat anything from a common cold to jet lag to a hangover, or even just to provide a little extra energy boost.
RYE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
Outdoor Life

900-Pound Cattle-Eating Gator Killed in South Florida

In late January, hunter and guide Doug Borries of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, shot a colossal alligator that measured more than 13 feet long and weighed 905 pounds. The gator was taken on a private ranch bordering Lake Okeechobee in South Florida, according to a report from FOX WXXV 25. Okeechobee is the largest lake in Florida and is famed for bass and crappie fishing. It’s also loaded with big alligators.
WAVY News 10

Octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A routine walk in North Myrtle Beach turned into a “once-in-a-lifetime experience’ for a woman and her mother. Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the edge of the water last week when they spotted what turned out to be a brightly colored Atlantic octopus in some shallow […]
KHON2

Miss Hawaii USA Allison Chu Reflects on Her Reign

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Allison Chu is the current and longest reigning Miss Hawaii USA, but this weekend she is passing on her crown. Allison joined Living808 to talk about her exciting year and share the details of this weekend’s pageant. After being completely virtual last year, the pageant...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water sets sail

A jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water and boasts an open-air tennis court has set sail after a three-year conversion. The unique vessel, named OK, began its life as a yacht transportation ship in Japan in 1982 before work began to transform it into a semi-submersive yacht at the Karmarine Shipyard in Turkey.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KHON2

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Utah surgeon dies after falling down steep slope at Solitude Resort

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after falling off a cliff during a skiing accident at Solitude Moutain Resort on Thursday. The Unified Police Department says the victim is 38-year-old Dr. Andrew Gagnon from Cottonwood Heights. Gagnon was also a transplant surgeon at Intermountain Healthcare. UPD says Gagnon was skiing alone on […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
KHON2

KHON2

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy