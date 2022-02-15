Nine Percent PG&E Rate Hike Approved

PG&E is raising its rates for both homeowners and businesses. Power bills for homeowners will go up by an average of 9%, while small business will see a 10% rate hike and industrial facilities will see an increase of nearly 13%.The San Francisco Chronicle reports PG&E officials say they need the extra revenue to pay for skyrocketing natural gas prices. the new rate plan is set to take effect March 1st. The average PG&E customer getting electricity and natural gas from PG&E paid $202 in December 2021, which rose to $221 in January and will hit about $235 in March with these new rate changes, the company said.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO