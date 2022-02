UNITED STATES—In many regards, e-cigarettes are just like any other type of electronic device. That means even a mid-range solution can do wonders if you know how to use it right and are not afraid of experimenting with many different components. To convince you that the above doesn’t have to be overly hard or complicated, we’ve prepared a guide to help you milk the e-cigarette of your choice for all its worth in a safe manner.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO