ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDpLf_0eF36s7v00

(NEXSTAR) – Should you be worried about thieves stealing your car’s catalytic converter? The answer may depend on what kind of car you’re driving.

Catalytic converters, which help scrub pollutants from your engine’s exhaust, have become more and more attractive to thieves in recent years. Thanks to the increasing prices of the precious metals used in the production — i.e, platinum, rhodium and palladium — an ill-gotten catalytic converter can “typically” fetch between $50 and $250 when sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

LOCAL: Charges dropped for man accused of 40 counts of sexual assault in Wyoming County

The pandemic has only driven up demand and prices of these precious metals. Rhodium, alone, is currently valued at over $16,000 per ounce.

“We have seen a significant increase during the pandemic,” explained David Glawe, the president and CEO of the NICB, in a previous statement shared with Nexstar. “As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices.”

“There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals,” Glawe added.

In 2018, for instance, there were 108 catalytic converter thefts reported per month, on average, according to a study from the NICB. But in 2020, the number of reported thefts increased from 652 cases per month in January (pre-pandemic) to 2,347 in the month of December.

The actual number of stolen catalytic converters is very likely to be significantly higher, the NICB noted, as many automobile owners choose not to report these thefts. For starters, many drivers don’t have comprehensive coverage plans that would cover such theft in the first place. And those who do have coverage may choose to pay out of pocket, seeing as the cost to replace or repair a converter could be less than a plan’s deductible.

POLITICS: Manchin clarifies: He’d oppose second high court nominee right before presidential election

Every vehicle on the road has a catalytic converter — they’ve been required as of 1975 — meaning every vehicle is also a potential target for thieves. Some cars, however, may be at increased risk simply because of how they’re built.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), vehicles that sit higher off the ground — or high-clearance vehicles — are common targets as they allow thieves easier access to converters. These types of vehicles include trucks, SUVs and vans, although buses and delivery vehicles are also at risk.

Hybrids — and Toyota Priuses in particular — are also a “major target” as their converters tend to be less worn than those of traditional automobiles, the NICB said. AAA also reported that Priuses carry more “hefty amounts” of precious metals than many other models.

AAA noted, however, that these types of theft are crimes of opportunity, above all else. It only takes minutes for a skilled criminal to remove a converter, and it’s not unheard of for thieves to target an unguarded bus or truck depot and abscond with an entire lot’s worth in just one night.

CRIME: New autopsy report reveals grisly details of Brian Laundrie’s remains

The best way to thwart theft, experts say, is to make your vehicle less desirable or more difficult to target. There are several different types of cages or clamps that can be installed by an experienced mechanic, but all vehicle owners should take basic precautions, too. Park your car in a locked garage, if you have access to one, or install cameras and motion-sensor lighting in the driveway, the NICB recommends.

If possible, AAA also suggests a process whereby the catalytic converter itself is etched with the vehicle’s VIN number, making it easier to trace and, in some cases, return.

It’s a bit of a hassle, maybe, but it sure beats the alternative.

“A new catalytic converter, to install, because the cost of those precious metals are up … are usually over $2,000 in the metropolitan areas where they’re sold,” Glawe said in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Tazewell County Sheriff’s searching for wanted individuals

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four wanted alleged criminals. The office posted the individuals on their Facebook page. They are wanted for alleged criminal charges by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Kristopher Carson Stanford, 32, is allegedly wanted for a probation violation stemming from assault and battery. His last […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

UPDATE: I-64 East reopened after more than 72 hours

2/16/22 11 a.m. update: I-64 eastbound has finally reopened after a dangerous chemical spill cleanup caused both lanes to be closed and rerouted for over 72 hours. 2/14/22 10 a.m. update: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, I-64 eastbound remains closed after an accident involving hazardous materials last night. Traffic is still being directed through Rt. […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

State Police investigating Bolt Mountain

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, February 15, West Virginia State Police were notified on multiple Facebook posts about a suspicious vehicle in the Bolt Mountain area. The State Police has partnered up with local Sheriff’s Departments in the area to investigate these statements. An in-depth investigation is currently underway. Extra patrols are being […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Automobile#Precious Metals#Catalytic Converters#Nicb
SCDNReports

Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure at Kroger

A troubled man was arrested for the 58th time, this time for indecent exposure, and was once again let out of jail. Plus a pair raise a fuss at Goodwill over their face mask rule. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Troubled Man Arrested 3 Times...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTAJ

Car sliced in half by tractor-trailer, drivers taken to UPMC Altoona

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three drivers were taken to UPMC Altoona, one of them by helicopter after a tractor-trailer sliced a car in half in a three-vehicle crash. Note: This story was originally aired on Jan. 21. This story was updated with up-close photos provided by the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company. The crash happened […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
WTVQ

Two killed when Jeep overturns in creek

AFLEX, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were killed Wednesday morning when a Jeep overturned in a creek in Pike County. According to the Kentucky State Police, at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle collision on State Highway 292 East in the Aflex community of Pike County. The initial investigation indicated 39-year-old Kimberly Mayhew, of Williamson, W. Va., was operating a 2002 Jeep Liberty on State Highway 292 E, when the Jeep left the road and overturned into the creek. Mayhew and a passenger, 36-year-old Kelli Toney, of Delbarton, W. Va., were pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Pair arrested on drug charges

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men face charges after deputies seized fentanyl and other drugs at a home in Logan County, according to the county Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested Wednesday after deputies located more than 51 grams of suspected fentanyl contained within clear plastic bags, as well as 24 grams of a crystalline rock substance and more than 15 grams of a green vegetative material.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Multiple People Charged in Wheeling Island Robbery Investigation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police announced Monday five people have been criminally charged in a robbery investigation that occurred last month on Wheeling Island. Arrest warrants were obtained by WPD last week, and all suspects have since been jailed and arraigned in court. Around 8:40 p.m., Jan. 23 patrol officers were called to Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charges dismissed in thrift store arson case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of arson in Charleston. Windell Abraham Jr., 40, was charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed Covenant House Opportunity Shoppe on Quarrier Street in Charleston on Jan. 18. Investigators said the incident began with an alleged fight between two men, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Fayette County woman sentenced to prison for selling drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Fayette County was sentenced to prison on Thursday, February 17, 2022, for selling drugs. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Susan M. Boley, 40 of Edmond, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of selling methamphetamine. On August 7, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Co-defendants in Travelodge murder sentenced

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two men were sentenced Wednesday, February 16, 2022, for their role in connection to a murder and kidnapping Investigation. The murder happened at the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018. Tyrique Pearl pleaded guilty to Felony Conspiracy to Kidnapping in December. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and court-ordered […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Authorities respond to fight between inmates at Stevens Correctional Center

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Authorities responded to the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County on reports of inmate fighting. Lawrence Messina with the WV Department of Homeland Security, told 59News The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation along with state troopers responded to the facility Monday, February 14, 2022. The prison requested additional help after a […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy