Some residents of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, have been preparing to abandon their civilian lives and fight back if Russian forces invade. The situation in Kharkiv, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border where tens of thousands of Russian troops have massed, feels particularly perilous. Last week, volunteers for Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces were attending training sessions to get to grips with weapons and acquire basic defense skills. The Ukrainian Army chaplain was on hand to give the group a heartfelt blessing. Kharkiv is a city of fractures: between Ukrainian speakers and those who stick with the Russian language that dominated until recently; and between those who enthusiastically volunteer to resist a Russian offensive and those who just want to live their lives.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO