MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As William Shakespeare said: “The course of true love never did run smooth.” Two physicians at Jackson Health System know that to be true. However, they also know that good things come to those who wait. Dr. Rodrigo Ruano and Dr. Flavia Fairbanks-Ruano could be considered a “power couple.” They are both doctors at Jackson Health System. They sat on a bench, holding hands, and all smiles as CBS4 spoke with them about their love story. It did take them a while, though, to get to this point, with time and distance fighting to keep them apart “We met in medical...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO