‘Easiest yes’: Simone Biles announces engagement

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

(WJW) – Gymnastics legend and Ohio-native Simone Biles is engaged to be married.

Her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, popped the question on Valentine’s Day, according to their Instagram accounts.

Owens and Biles both posted about the announcement.

Simone had “no clue what was coming,” Owens said about the proposal .

The two both separately shared pictures and video of the special moment – and the ring.

Simone Biles said accepting the proposal was “the easiest yes” on her account .

Biles is 24.

The pair have been together since 2020.

