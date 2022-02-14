Into the Wind

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The true story it's based on is fascinatingly bizarre, and so is this series stocked with sublime actors, but using the journalist who broke Sorokin's tale as an entry point was a tactical error. It's true that the 2018 New York magazine article "Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It" was the story that made the faux heiress instantly notorious, and it's not a terrible framing device: start with a mystery and then slowly unspool it, that's classic TV storytelling. The problem is that there's so much of the journalist's story, and that her arc is so much less compelling than that of a fake socialite who managed to worm her way into some very high circles. That, and Anna Chlumsky bites off her role with entirely too much teeth, grimacing distractedly in scenes that call for something, well, less.

