Into the Wind

By Barbara Shulgasser-Parker
 1 day ago

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a...

Tall Girl 2

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Stands out for positive messages and positive role models. Teen, 13 years old Written byCoffiechlo February 11, 2022. So adorable! I really good role model and giving people second chances! And forgiveness! Definitely an insight on mental health!. Teen, 14 years old...
Into the Wind Ending, Explained

Directed by Kristoffer Rus in the director’s feature debut, the Polish-original teen romantic comedy travel movie ‘Into the Wind’ (‘Pod Wiatr’) is a fantastic and subtle love story that doubles as a coming-of-age of the female protagonist. After the death of her mother, Ania went through therapy. The film begins with Ania’s father escorting her to an opulent seashore resort to finalize the engagement of Ania with Kuba.
Streamline

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. A sports movie without much actual sport in it. Streamline is instead a tense, oppressive family drama about the damage that ripples out of a broken home. Isaac's appearance on the movie's poster is also misleading, as the versatile Brit's role is little more than a cameo, with him appearing in only a handful of scenes. Anyone looking for a tale of obsession in the mold of Whiplash or The Novice, or of parental pressure run amok like in The Phenom, will be disappointed. What we have instead is a rites-of-passage story that seems to pride itself on imitating the messiness of real life.
The Cursed

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. In THE CURSED, the family of a 19th-century baron pay a deadly price for his murderous land grab when a curse unleashes a beast that stalks them at night. Is it any good?. Blending folklore with gruesome gore, this American-French horror gets...
Solimar: The Sword of Monarchs

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
League of Liars

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
Phat Tuesdays

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Stands out for positive messages and positive role models. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about Phat Tuesdays. How did the comedy night come to be? What was unique about it? How was it received by audiences? What is its legacy?
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Buy $60K Car for Stepdaughter

What qualifies as an extreme birthday gift for a teenager?. Blended families are not an uncommon household setup in the United States. The US Bureau of Census reports that 1,200 new blended households are formed every day, and 16% of all families are considered blended families of children, stepchildren and the like.
3 Ways to Let Some Joy Into Your Life

People high in the personality trait known as "alexithymia" hold back unnecessarily on allowing themselves to feel good. Adding to alexithymia, fear of happiness and fear of compassion further increase the risk of mental distress. A three-step approach can help you become more compassionate toward yourself and better able to...
Surprise Independent

Arizona Winds return to Surprise

The Arizona Winds, one of the oldest and most highly acclaimed performing groups in the Valley of the Sun, recntly completed its second concert of the 2021-22 season before a crowd of more than 900 patrons in the band’s new venue, The Vista Center for the Arts in Surprise.
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Stands out for diverse representations. This documentary is a great pick for West's die-hard fans. But if you're not -- or if your feelings about him have gotten more complicated in response to some of his more questionable/offensiveo opinions, such as saying that he believes slavery was a choice made by enslaved Africans in America, rather than a system that trafficked and isolated enslaved Africans in a myriad of ways -- Jeen-Yuhs will only remind you of how things were before everything went awry.
Horizon Forbidden West

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
Start Improving Your Life With These 8 Self-Help Blogs

If you feel like you’re stuck in a rut, you can find a range of self-help blogs and websites available online to give you all the resources and inspiration you need to start loving life again. You just might find that these blogs guide you to live a more...
Inventing Anna

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The true story it's based on is fascinatingly bizarre, and so is this series stocked with sublime actors, but using the journalist who broke Sorokin's tale as an entry point was a tactical error. It's true that the 2018 New York magazine article "Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It" was the story that made the faux heiress instantly notorious, and it's not a terrible framing device: start with a mystery and then slowly unspool it, that's classic TV storytelling. The problem is that there's so much of the journalist's story, and that her arc is so much less compelling than that of a fake socialite who managed to worm her way into some very high circles. That, and Anna Chlumsky bites off her role with entirely too much teeth, grimacing distractedly in scenes that call for something, well, less.
American Songwriter

Review: Amos Lee Offers a Sublime Slumber on ‘Dreamland’

It requires a certain amount of courage to veer towards vulnerability while sharing one’s innermost fears and uncertainties. For singer/songwriter Amos Lee, that meant opening himself up, without caution or restraint, and allowing his traumas and tribulations to take center stage. That makes his new album, Dreamland, a decidedly telling narrative, one that details a journey to discovery. It’s one that led him to realize that suffering in solitude doesn’t mean having to deal with that dilemma alone.
Today's Transitions

Grab The Remote: What We’re Watching This Winter

Beautiful writing and acting characterize what might otherwise feel like a serialized Lifetime movie in Maid. A young mother escapes an abusive relationship and struggles to find a way to care for herself and her daughter, both practically and psychologically, as she tries to heal her own childhood traumas. This slow-burn isn’t making it into the Netflix Top 10 like some flashier or more violent selections, but it is exceptionally good, and worth every minute of your time.
