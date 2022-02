When state Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell) presented her bill to create a city of Mableton over the last week, the two hearings lasted just 10 minutes each. There was no grilling from Democratic lawmakers, who have compared other proposed cities in Cobb County to glorified homeowners’ associations. And there was no testimony from county officials pleading for more time to assess the would-be city’s impact on county finances.

MABLETON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO