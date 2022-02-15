ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qoau_0eF33OC600

Catalytic converters, which help scrub pollutants from your engine’s exhaust, have become more and more attractive to thieves in recent years.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Vehicles#Catalytic Converters
Kristen Walters

230 Hertz customers claim they were arrested after car rental company filed false theft reports

Police officer arresting a young man.DAPA Images (Canva Pro license) Charles Doucette is the latest person in a line of Hertz customers to claim the rental car company filed a false police report that resulted in their arrest. Doucette, a healthcare consultant, was arrested while vacationing on a cruise ship with his girlfriend earlier this week. He is currently being held in a Florida jail.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

OPD confirms officer involved shooting, suspect dead

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police has confirmed one suspect is dead following an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an armed suspect at Ace Check Express in the 1300 block of E 8th Street.  When OPD arrived at the scene, the suspect evaded officers in […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Midland Christian timeline: What happened, and when

‘Just put my name in the pile of other alums who have spoken out’ MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- On Wednesday, February 16, five employees with Midland Christian School were arrested after police say they failed to notify law enforcement after a student reported he had been assaulted on campus. Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman dead, agencies locating more people in Port Mansfield boating accident

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for people injured in a boating accident near Port Mansfield. The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife are responding to the incident north of Port Mansfield. Officials say a boating accident took place in the area and they are attempting to locate people from […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police give info on officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released further information regarding the Tuesday officer-involved shooting on Sixth Avenue. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller reported a person making threats to harm themself to the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center on Tuesday at around 12:20 p.m. At the time of the call, there was […]
AMARILLO, TX
WITN

Onslow County deputies release photos in catalytic converter thefts case

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding persons of interest in catalytic converter thefts. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Jan. 15th at about 3:13 a.m., several vehicles at Floors Galore just outside of Jacksonville had their catalytic converters stolen. Video surveillance shows two different vehicles involved in the stealing.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis teacher wins presidential award for math education

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Clovis Municipal Schools, Mesa Elementary School teacher Silvia Miranda has done it again. Adding to what the school district described as an impressive list of accomplishments, Miranda was named as a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) last week. According to the […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy