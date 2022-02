MUSKEGON, Mich. — You might want to postpone that diet if you live in Muskegon. That's because Lakeshore Restaurant Week just started and continues until Feb. 27. Fourteen Muskegon and Whitehall area restaurants are participating in the Lakeshore Restaurant Week and will be offering their customers a series of specialty menu items at discounted prices to attract customers to eat out and sample restaurants that they have not tried. The public is encouraged to try entrees that they may never tried before.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO