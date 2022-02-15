ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne Man Gave 2 Girls Alcohol Then Sexually Assaulted 1 In Back Seat Of Car: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Michael Serrano Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Bayonne man was arrested for giving two girls alcoholic beverages and then sexually assaulting one of them, authorities said.

Michael Serrano, 29, gave the 14- and 15-year-old girls alcoholic drinks, then parked behind a building on Lefante Way and sexually assaulted the 14-year-old in the back of the car on July 16, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 14 on charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Suarez said.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

