Man charged with crimes against nature, indecent liberties with child in NC, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving reports of a ‘sexual offense.’
According to the sheriff’s office, they received an allegation against Juan Jose Figueroa Jimenez on Dec. 15, 2021. Following an investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued.Former NC elementary school employee accused of sexual exploitation of a minor
Figueroa Jimenez was charged with felony crimes against nature and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested on Saturday and given a $100,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the sheriff's office.
