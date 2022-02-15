ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Man charged with crimes against nature, indecent liberties with child in NC, deputies say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving reports of a ‘sexual offense.’

According to the sheriff’s office, they received an allegation against Juan Jose Figueroa Jimenez on Dec. 15, 2021. Following an investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Figueroa Jimenez was charged with felony crimes against nature and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested on Saturday and given a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office.

