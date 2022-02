Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has not been as spectacular as fans had hoped, with the Red Devils sitting in fourth place in the Premier League. Ronaldo has been solid, though not spectacular, for the club this season, scoring 9 goals and assisting 3 across 21 Premier League appearances. With United not playing up to the level of expectation, rumors have sprung up suggesting the emergence of a locker room divide. Marcus Rashford took to Twitter on Wednesday to blast the reporter who was suggesting that Ronaldo is seeking control of the dressing room with his “own clique.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO