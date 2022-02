Denver will have a few more days of nice weather this week as highs in the 50s continue, but that could change Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 52 degrees under increasing cloud cover but mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. The clouds are a sign of storms in the area as light snow could accumulate up to 2 inches in the mountains, yet there should be minimal impact. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to 26 degrees Wednesday night.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO