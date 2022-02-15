Join the Social Security 101 online workshop, Feb. 16

The city of Peoria and U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) are hosting an online workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.

In this virtual workshop, Jack Burns, SSA public affairs specialist, will discuss top questions about social security including: When are you eligible to receive retirement benefits? Do you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits? What is the future of Social Security?

Participants will also learn how to use the MySocialSecurity online account and other online services.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/peoriasupport .