Peoria, AZ

Join the Social Security 101 online workshop, Feb. 16

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUd0C_0eF2zIwC00

The city of Peoria and U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) are hosting an online workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.

In this virtual workshop, Jack Burns, SSA public affairs specialist, will discuss top questions about social security including: When are you eligible to receive retirement benefits? Do you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits? What is the future of Social Security?

Participants will also learn how to use the MySocialSecurity online account and other online services.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/peoriasupport .

Peoria Independent

Berg: A call to Peoria Unified parents

The pandemic has affected everyone and nowhere has this been more evident than in the Peoria Unified School District. It has caused absences, lower grades and test scores, teacher and substitute teacher shortages, deaths, heartache and division.
A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

