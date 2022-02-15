ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Committee recommended to look at power outage problems

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Utc0_0eF2z6Qj00

Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Light, Gas & Water Division President and CEO J.T. Young want to form a citizens committee to come up with options to better deal with power outages like the one that followed the Feb. 3 ice storm.

Strickland told City Council members Tuesday, Feb. 15, that the panel would be formed along the lines of the Power Supply Advisory Committee that came up with the structure for MLGW to consider replacing TVA as the utility’s power provider.

“Frankly, we haven’t done much to address those issues,” Strickland said of the power outages that in the case of the ice storm left more than a third of the homes and businesses in MLGW’s coverage area without power at the peak of the outages.

MLGW just restored all power from the storm-related outages Monday evening, Feb. 14.

Strickland, in his Friday weekly email, said the city should examine options including selling MLGW or raising rates.

He told the council that the advisory group on power outages could recommend and price those options and others including more aggressive tree-trimming and more underground power lines and infrastructure.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears trump justice'

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Write in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Power Lines#Infrastructure#Power Supply#City Council#Mlgw#Tva
CBS News

U.S. lifts ban on avocados imported from Mexico

The U.S. has lifted its ban on avocados imported from Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Friday. The decision comes after the USDA said one of its employees was threatened last week, prompting a halt in imports of the fruit. The agency said...
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy