Committee recommended to look at power outage problems

Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Light, Gas & Water Division President and CEO J.T. Young want to form a citizens committee to come up with options to better deal with power outages like the one that followed the Feb. 3 ice storm.

Strickland told City Council members Tuesday, Feb. 15, that the panel would be formed along the lines of the Power Supply Advisory Committee that came up with the structure for MLGW to consider replacing TVA as the utility’s power provider.

“Frankly, we haven’t done much to address those issues,” Strickland said of the power outages that in the case of the ice storm left more than a third of the homes and businesses in MLGW’s coverage area without power at the peak of the outages.

MLGW just restored all power from the storm-related outages Monday evening, Feb. 14.

Strickland, in his Friday weekly email, said the city should examine options including selling MLGW or raising rates.

He told the council that the advisory group on power outages could recommend and price those options and others including more aggressive tree-trimming and more underground power lines and infrastructure.