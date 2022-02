The Atlanta Braves have plenty of competition for first baseman Freddie Freeman once the MLB lockout finally ends. The Braves, Dodgers, Yankees, Blue Jays and more are all in on Freeman, with the first three being the primary suitors discussed up until this point. The Braves remain the favorite to sign Freeman because of his familiarity with the front office, but the lockout has thrown a wrench into their plans.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO