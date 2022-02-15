Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius Will Return For ‘Loki’ Season 2

We may not be wholly legion, but there are those of us who are more than thrilled that the rom-com movie is beginning to make a comeback. In the era of streamers like Netflix and Hulu snatching up romantic romps left and right, the genre that arguably had its heyday around 20 years ago is experiencing a notable resurgence — and with it, the return of some of the actors who once dominated the box office by leading movies wholly dedicated to love and the pursuit therein. If you're a rom-com devotee like myself, you remember the period when Jennifer Lopez was everywhere, positioned opposite actors like Matthew McConaughey or Michael Vartan (who also frequently took a dip in the rom-com pool of titles around that same time) and playing the laser-focused career woman who had no time for romance, the woman who had to survive an absolute monster of a mother-in-law, and more. It's why learning that J.Lo had made the leap back to rom-coms with her latest film, Marry Me (directed by Kat Coiro and based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby), was initially something to be excited about. While the actual story as it plays out on-screen might be more intermittently satisfying, J.Lo's performance is enough to make you remember why she was always worth tuning in for, a dynamo dropped into the middle of an uneven movie.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO