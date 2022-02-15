ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius Will Return For ‘Loki’ Season 2

By Matt Singer
Mix 103.9
Mix 103.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The only one of Marvel’s first year of live-action Disney+ shows that is definitely returning for a second season is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston stuck in even deeper trouble in the timestream. At the end of Loki Season 1, he winds up altering the entire multiverse, and when he returns to...

wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’ Melts Hearts at Valentine’s Day Box Office

Universal’s Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, won the Valentine’s Day box office race with $3 million after seeing its earnings jump 109 percent from Super Bowl Sunday. Marry Me overtook Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever to place No. 1 on Monday after opening in third position over the weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Milestone: 'Spider-Man' Swings Past 'Avatar' DomesticallyEuropean Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Tops Super Bowl Weekend With Subdued $12.8M The romantic comedy’s four-day domestic total is $11 million. Death on the Nile, from 20th Century and Disney, placed No....
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

Actor Owen Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about what it was like working alongside Jennifer Lopez in his latest movie, “Marry Me." Wilson also talks about what it was like living with younger brother Luke Wilson for the past few months and weighs in on the potential of a second season for the Marvel series “Loki." "It seems like that they are talking about doing another one," he says, remaining tight-lipped.Feb. 7, 2022.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
Jonathan Majors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Marvel#Loki Season 1#Loki Season 2#Ant Man#Quantumania
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His Siblings, Luke & Andrew

Owen Wilson grew up the middle child between two brothers, and all three have found their niche in Hollywood. Learn all about Owen’s brothers Luke and Andrew, here!. Actor Owen Wilson may be back in the spotlight with a starring role in Jennifer Lopez‘s new rom-com Marry Me, his career has been going strong for decades. And behind him every step of the way? Older brother Andrew Wilson and younger brother Luke Wilson. Though the three siblings grew up in Dallas, Texas, all of them have made their own names in Hollywood and beyond. From sitting front-row at each other’s premieres to collaborating behind the scenes, these brothers support each other, no matter when or where. Learn everything you need to know about the talented and close-knit trio, below.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Owen Wilson says his mom’s love story is inspiration that you can find love at any age

Owen Wilson stars oppositeJennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Marry Me and he joined Ellen DeGeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday to talk about the film. Naturally, DeGeneres asked if he’s a romantic in real life. The actor said he considered himself to be romantic and loves a good romantic story, like his mother Laura’s who, recently got married at the age of 80.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

'Marry Me' Review: J.Lo and Owen Wilson Elevate an Uneven Rom-Com

We may not be wholly legion, but there are those of us who are more than thrilled that the rom-com movie is beginning to make a comeback. In the era of streamers like Netflix and Hulu snatching up romantic romps left and right, the genre that arguably had its heyday around 20 years ago is experiencing a notable resurgence — and with it, the return of some of the actors who once dominated the box office by leading movies wholly dedicated to love and the pursuit therein. If you're a rom-com devotee like myself, you remember the period when Jennifer Lopez was everywhere, positioned opposite actors like Matthew McConaughey or Michael Vartan (who also frequently took a dip in the rom-com pool of titles around that same time) and playing the laser-focused career woman who had no time for romance, the woman who had to survive an absolute monster of a mother-in-law, and more. It's why learning that J.Lo had made the leap back to rom-coms with her latest film, Marry Me (directed by Kat Coiro and based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby), was initially something to be excited about. While the actual story as it plays out on-screen might be more intermittently satisfying, J.Lo's performance is enough to make you remember why she was always worth tuning in for, a dynamo dropped into the middle of an uneven movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Loki: Moon Knight Directors Set to Helm Season 2

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are staying in the Marvel family. The second season of Loki is now on its way after the success of the first season last year. While we still don't know what exactly the story of the next season will be, we do know that most of the main cast members will be returning and production is set to begin soon. Now, we finally know who is going to direct the second season and they are someone who has already stepped into the MCU.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Loki' Season 2: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Set to Direct

Disney+ has been expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its line of shows dedicated to major and recurring players. The premiere of Loki saw record viewing numbers on the streaming platform, along with rave reviews for its story and Tom Hiddleston’s performance as the titular character. As the show begins its second season, fans are eager to hear any and all updates regarding production. Per an exclusive with Deadline, Disney has tapped Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to co-direct a majority of the episodes of Loki Season 2.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Marry Me, review: J.Lo and Owen Wilson’s chemistry make this a decent proposal

The heyday of the honest, old-school romantic comedy feels decades behind us now – perhaps never more so than while you’re watching the frazzling, Instagram-saturated first reel of Marry Me. Two megastar musicians, played by J.Lo and the Colombian singer Maluma, have been persuaded to tie the knot during a concert performance that 20 million people will be watching around the world. For all that they profess to love each other, it’s less a marriage than a merger, guaranteed to enrich all the A&R guys and quadruple those sponsorship deals.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
974
Followers
3K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy