COSBY—Tuesday evening’s game marked the end of the regular season for the Cosby Eagles as the welcomed the Grainger Grizzlies to the Eagles’ Nest. It was not an ideal outcome for Cosby, but they were able to hang tough with Grainger for three quarters of play. The Grizzlies would go on to defeat the Eagles, 69-51.

COSBY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO