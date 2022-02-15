LIST: Least educated counties in Arkansas
The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.Arkansas among least educated states, study says
To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.
#50. Cleveland County
– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($27,885 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.6% ($35,975)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($41,694)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($52,209)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($58,594)
#49. Greene County
– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($19,312 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.9% ($30,315)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($31,763)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($44,821)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($51,546)
#48. Boone County
– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,922 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($24,606)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($30,904)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($40,085)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($46,475)
#47. Crawford County
– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($27,769 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,069)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($35,259)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($45,755)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($55,756)
#46. Chicot County
– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($24,737 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,636)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($31,343)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($33,721)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($45,845)
#45. Arkansas County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($20,000 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.9% ($31,737)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($31,378)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($50,417)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,963)
#44. Lafayette County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($25,304 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.2% ($24,250)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.6% ($26,528)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($45,385)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($80,455)
#43. Conway County
– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,372 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.8% ($26,284)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($31,587)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($43,015)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($65,399)
#42. Cleburne County
– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($25,000 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.8% ($30,000)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($27,350)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,817)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($61,000)
#41. Lawrence County
– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,140 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.6% ($27,457)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($27,898)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($33,125)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($44,627)
#40. Prairie County
– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($18,667 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.9% ($32,885)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($32,344)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($47,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($49,091)
#39. Johnson County
– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($21,363 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.7% ($26,176)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.9% ($34,514)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($36,394)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($61,220)
#38. Hempstead County
– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,755 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.8% ($30,328)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($28,966)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,402)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($47,448)
#37. Nevada County
– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($37,658 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43% ($27,606)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($26,296)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($37,463)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($46,154)
#36. Ouachita County
– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($28,935 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.6% ($22,667)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($31,233)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($42,398)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($52,797)
#35. Van Buren County
– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($16,900 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.6% ($25,814)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($28,080)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($37,546)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($57,643)
#34. Cross County
– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($19,950 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.5% ($30,763)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($33,008)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($51,524)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($51,517)
#33. Bradley County
– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($29,508 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($32,813)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($39,434)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($43,994)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,679)
#32. Madison County
– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($23,076 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($31,318)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($30,754)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($47,303)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($53,682)
#31. Polk County
– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,534 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.5% ($22,785)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($27,123)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($36,417)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($49,531)
#30. Desha County
– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($23,591 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.6% ($27,184)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($25,406)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,431)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($54,010)
#29. Woodruff County
– 14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($23,170 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.8% ($32,589)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($33,993)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($46,711)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($59,712)
#28. Stone County
– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.8%
– High school graduate: 34.9% ($24,399)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($17,035)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($41,633)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($61,047)
#27. Randolph County
– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($21,717 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.1% ($29,809)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($25,730)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($41,582)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($58,795)
#26. Mississippi County
– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($25,858 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.8% ($26,655)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($30,206)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($42,803)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($61,779)
#25. Phillips County
– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($25,896 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.9% ($23,603)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($27,895)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($42,868)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($54,909)
#24. Howard County
– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($20,775 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.4% ($25,915)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($28,050)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,170)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,038)
#23. Montgomery County
– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($21,034 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.4% ($26,357)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($27,276)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($50,288)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($44,764)
#22. Logan County
– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($17,825 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.1% ($26,659)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($28,085)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($37,926)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($49,539)
#21. Hot Spring County
– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($21,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39% ($30,265)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($31,093)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($36,831)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($49,968)
#20. Izard County
– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($25,083 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38% ($22,763)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($30,060)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($41,274)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($44,330)
#19. Yell County
– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($26,070 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40% ($30,352)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($31,135)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($38,017)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,545)
#18. Sevier County
– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 23.5% ($25,828 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.5% ($26,669)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($30,120)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($47,344)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($39,186)
#17. Perry County
– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($26,094 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.7% ($33,875)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($29,313)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($53,095)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($63,728)
#16. Monroe County
– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($32,610 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,572)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($31,276)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($45,978)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($56,838)
#15. Clay County
– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($22,083 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.9% ($28,685)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($23,579)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($37,428)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($50,313)
#14. Little River County
– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($22,813 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,221)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($32,019)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($48,750)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($44,875)
#13. Ashley County
– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($21,290 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.7% ($35,083)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($32,409)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($42,527)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($50,852)
#12. Fulton County
– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($25,652 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.8% ($23,245)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($25,630)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($31,379)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($48,125)
#11. Franklin County
– 12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($25,870 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41% ($28,047)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($29,990)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($40,806)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.2% ($61,136)
#10. Dallas County
– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($41,005 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.1% ($24,317)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($25,625)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($45,938)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($45,375)
#9. Searcy County
– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($20,750 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.2% ($24,792)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($21,974)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($32,532)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($54,083)
#8. Calhoun County
– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($33,864 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($27,931)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($33,806)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($48,009)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($73,661)
#7. Poinsett County
– 11.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($19,977 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.1% ($29,140)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($30,616)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($41,433)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($46,875)
#6. Lee County
– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 24.2% ($26,382 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.4% ($24,103)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($29,514)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,167)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3%
#5. St. Francis County
– 10.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($22,344 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.6% ($24,601)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($27,344)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($42,105)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($44,726)
#4. Sharp County
– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($20,642 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.9% ($26,146)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($26,819)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($44,515)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($43,815)
#3. Jackson County
– 10.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($18,632 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.5% ($22,670)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($28,338)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.3% ($40,536)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($57,969)
#2. Lincoln County
– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($29,688 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.3% ($24,149)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24% ($33,702)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($50,769)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($45,000)
#1. Scott County
– 9.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($21,339 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.8% ($28,571)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($27,543)
– Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($36,667)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($34,135)
