Vivo will launch a new budget 5G phone in India soon, and it is named the Vivo T1 5G. This is a sub-Rs 20,000 phone that is coming with the Snapdragon 695 5G SOC, and the launch is taking place on the 9th of February. But, ahead of the official launch, we now have the full spec sheet of the phone, thanks to @heyitsyogesh. These leaked specifications indicate that even the T1 5G is just another 5G phone with cost-cutting here and there to keep the price low.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO