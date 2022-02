Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. All eyes are on Jennifer Lopez right now! We’ve been obsessed with the rekindling of her romance with Ben Affleck since April 2021, and she’s returning to her romcom roots with her latest film Marry Me that’s set to premiere on Valentine’s Day. The last time we saw J.Lo in a major role was back in 2019’s Hustlers, which earned her multiple Best Supporting Actress nominations — and we’re beyond thrilled to see her grace the silver screen once again!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO