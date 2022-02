Pooling data from dozens of experiments let researchers show whose brains benefit the most from exercise. We all know exercise is good for us, but that still leaves plenty of questions. How much exercise? Who benefits the most? And when in our lives? New research led by University of Pittsburgh psychologists pools data from dozens of studies to answer these questions, showing that older adults may be able to prevent declines in a certain kind of memory by sticking to regular exercise.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO