Technology

Be Prepared for Ransomware Attacks with Active Directory Disaster Recovery Planning

Infoworld
 1 day ago

Just how important is the Recover function? One way to quantify it...

www.infoworld.com

Katy Times

Cybersecurity author: Businesses must prepare for ransomware attacks

A cybersecurity author said small business owners assume their companies are not subject to ransomware attacks. This miscalculation puts them at greater risk when those attacks do happen. Charles Swihart, of Preactive IT Solutions, spoke at a Feb. 3 Katy Area Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Katy YMCA, 1350...
KATY, TX
HackerNoon

How Can Enterprises Prevent and Deal With Ransomware Attacks

Every week, more than 1,200 organizations worldwide fall victim to a ransomware attack, and all enterprises without exceptions are at risk. The average weekly number of ransomware attacks has increased by 93% over the past 12 months. The damage caused by ransomware will reach approximately $20 billion this year, a 57-fold increase from 2015. By 2031, the cost of ransomware incidents could even surpass the hard-to-believe figure of $265 billion. Cybercriminals are constantly refining their techniques to increase pressure to pay. Some of the steps to be followed while under a ransomware attack are: Isolate compromised systems, beware of backups, not reboot or system maintenance, identify the type of ransomware.
COMPUTERS
digitalinformationworld.com

How Does a Ransomware Attack Work?

Like most cyber security threats, ransomware attacks spread through social engineering efforts, such as phishing emails and spam. They can also infect your network and systems by downloading infected files or visiting infected websites. Once in your network, the ransomware locks all your files using strong encryption. The attacker can...
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

How to Prevent Cyberattacks of Active Directory: 3 Key Steps

Today, threat actors are using a variety of methods to target organizations. While ransomware, phishing, botnets and other malware steal the headlines, Active Directory (AD) remains a major vector of abuse. More specifically, hackers use Attack Paths in AD, which are chains of abusable privileges and user behaviors linking users...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Recovery#Active Directory#Ransomware
Computer Weekly

Cloud-era disaster recovery planning: Staff training, incident and media management

In the first in this series of articles on disaster recovery (DR) planning, we examined risk and business impact assessment as the initial building block, and then looked at development of the DR plan in detail in the second. In this article, we look at staff awareness of disaster recovery...
helpnetsecurity.com

Disaster recovery is critical for business continuity

Business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DR) efforts go hand in hand in this digitized world of ours. The former is focused on maintaining business operations rolling despite various problems, the latter is focused keeping the IT side of things running: the network, the servers, the data. In this interview...
ECONOMY
csbj.com

Big plans: Prepare to bounce back from cyber attack

Businesses are more vulnerable than ever to cyber attacks, and even small businesses are more exposed than they may think. That’s why it’s crucial to have a plan in place specifying what you’ll do in the event of a cyber breach, cybersecurity experts say. “Ransomware is really...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techwire.net

Prediction Cost for Ransomware Attacks by 2025

By 2025, ransomware attacks are predicted to cost businesses an estimated $10.5T annually in lost revenue, brand impact, and missed opportunities.¹ In a 2021 Proofpointsurvey, 65% of CISOs feel at risk of suffering a cyberattack.² Minimizing such attacks’ impact requires a comprehensive readiness plan to prepare for and respond to potential outages.³Being Recovery Ready means you have the confidence and ability to quickly address ransomware issues across your environment, across physical servers, virtual machines, and various cloud platforms. You support multiple data-recovery tiers – extending into applications, endpoints, and more – to meet your workload Service Level Agreements (SLAs). From prevention to disaster recovery, you want your data protected and available when needed, and you want the freedom to choose the infrastructure types that best fit your needs and budget.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
bleepingcomputer.com

Swissport ransomware attack delays flights, disrupts operations

Aviation services company Swissport International has disclosed a ransomware attack that has impacted its IT infrastructure and services, causing flights to suffer delays. The Swiss company provides services for cargo handling, security, maintenance, cleaning, and lounge hospitality for 310 airports in 50 countries. It handles 282 million passengers and 4.8...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techaeris.com

Effective methods to avoid ransomware attacks

An increase in attack sophistication is proof of the growing threat ransomware poses to all organizations, cybersecurity agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia said on Wednesday. Estimated reading time: 4 minutes. Over the past several years, ransomware has become a more significant threat to organizations in private...
PUBLIC SAFETY
healthitsecurity.com

BlackMatter Ransomware Group No Longer Active, HC3 Says

- The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) reduced the threat level of BlackMatter ransomware from “elevated” to “guarded.” A recent HC3 report found that BlackMatter, which was known to target the healthcare sector despite promising otherwise, had not claimed any cyberattacks since October 31, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Infoworld

Lessons learned from a recent ransomware recovery

Today’s headlines are filled with harrowing stories of successful ransomware attacks — and less than successful ransomware recovery efforts. However, some organizations do restore operations swiftly. What are their secrets?. Read this white paper to learn about a ransomware attack on a global manufacturing company. Even though 17...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Airport services company Swissport hit by ransomware attack

Swissport, one of the largest airport services companies in the world, quickly notified customers Thursday that its cargo services division was the target of a ransomware attack early in the morning. The company said the intrusion was promptly detected by its IT security team and “the impact was largely mitigated.”...
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Get ahead of your next security breach - 5 Steps to mitigate the risks of privileged accounts

Privileged accounts are a necessity in any enterprise IT environment, since they enable administrators to manage the environment. But as news reports constantly remind us, granting privileged access increases the risk of a security breach, no matter what industry your organization represents. However, your organization does not have to become the next statistic. By taking the five concrete steps outlined in this paper, you can help protect your organization from the risks inherent in privileged accounts.
information-age.com

Four tips to increase executive buy-in to disaster recovery

Dante Orsini, chief strategy officer at iland as part of 11:11 Systems, provides four tips to increase executive buy-in to disaster recovery. When it comes to communicating security concerns and the critical threat that cyber attacks and subsequent data loss pose to business, one of the core challenges that CISOs continue to face is bridging the considerable knowledge gap amongst senior level stakeholders to increase buy-in.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Nine Best Practices to Improve Active Directory Security and Cyber Resilience

A little digging into the many recent, headline-grabbing data breaches reveals one common thread: It was often a lapse in internal security that enabled the attack to succeed, despite robust external security. Employees can use their access permissions to steal your data deliberately or put it in danger accidentally, and stolen credentials and weak passwords turn outside attackers into insiders in a heartbeat. Microsoft Active Directory (AD) is a prime target for these attackers because of its importance in authentication and authorization for all users.
COMPUTERS
scmagazine.com

Ransomware gangs focus on ‘Big Game’ attacks

The last 12 months have seen a consistent rise in “Big Game” ransomware attacks targeting cash-rich organizations in the United States, with the industrial and energy, retail and finance sectors being the hardest hit and Conti and LockBit emerging as the main cybercrime gangs. The ransomware industry has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
paloaltonetworks.com

Detecting Active Directory Certificate Services Abuse with Cortex XDR™

Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) is a Microsoft server role which implements a public key infrastructure (PKI). It is used to manage and establish trust between different directory objects using digital certificates and digital signatures. In June 2021, Will Schroeder and Lee Christensen released a white paper named Certified...
SOFTWARE
healthitsecurity.com

Unpatched Vulnerabilities Remain Primary Ransomware Attack Vector

- Threat actors continually leverage unpatched vulnerabilities as their primary ransomware attack vector, a new report by Ivanti in partnership with Cyware and Cyber Security Works found. Researchers discovered 65 new vulnerabilities connected to ransomware in 2021, which signified a 29 percent growth compared to 2020. Over a third of...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Mizuno hit by ransomware attack, delaying customer orders

Japanese sports gear manufacturer Mizuno has suffered a ransomware attack which crippled its internal systems, pulled phone services offline, and delayed product shipments. Citing people familiar with the matter who wanted to remain anonymous, BleepingComputer says the attack happened on February 4. Soon after the company pushed a notification to its US website, saying: “MIZUNO IS CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING SYSTEM OUTAGES. ORDER DELAYS MAY OCCUR”.
NFL

