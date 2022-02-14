ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Conversational Teams Management and Migration

Infoworld
 1 day ago

Learn about what Microsoft's native tools are...

www.infoworld.com

videomaker.com

No more external drives: building a collaborative, remote, and efficient filmmaking environment with network-attached storage

Founded in 1992, Matchstick Productions (MSP Films) is one of the most prominent action sports media houses in the industry. By 2018, MSP films were producing more than 250 TB of footage per year and relied entirely on portable external drives to store that critical footage. On top of drive-failure concerns, physically moving those drives between editors created a cumbersome workflow that blocked editors from working efficiently, collaboratively or remotely.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

CNCF survey: Managed Kubernetes becomes the norm

A record number of organizations were using containers and Kubernetes to run their enterprise applications last year, according to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s latest survey of software and devops engineers. While a record 96% of respondents said they were using or evaluating Kubernetes last year, that number drops...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

How to Migrate From DataStax Enterprise to Instaclustr Managed Apache Cassandra®

There are a number of reasons you may be looking to migrate from DataStax Enterprise (DSE) to open source Apache Cassandra®. Perhaps you want to cut costs or eliminate vendor lock-in, or you feel excited about participating in the vibrant open source community. No matter your reason for making the change, we’re confident you’ll find Apache Cassandra to be a powerful replacement for DataStax Enterprise and that it will provide you with maximal value over the long term.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Changes In QPR Software Executive Management Team

Sanna Salo (Master of Science in Economics) has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and a member of the Executive Management Team at QPR Software Plc effective February 7, 2022. Sanna Salo has previously worked as Director of Marketing and Communications for the B2B digital marketing solutions provider, Fonecta Oy. Prior to that, she worked for IBM Finland for almost ten years in various marketing management positions, both in Finland and in Nordic countries.
SOFTWARE
cascadebusnews.com

The Pros And Cons Of Cloud Migration

The world of technology has been overtaken by cloud computing in recent years. More so, businesses across various industries are showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to cloud migration. Cloud-based options are now substituting traditional on-site enterprise solutions with systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer...
COMPUTERS
Forbes

How Managers Can Stay In Touch With A Rapidly Growing Team

In most small businesses, managers usually meet one-on-one with team members at least monthly; some are even lucky enough to work directly with their team members every day. However, if a business grows rapidly, managers may find themselves juggling too many priorities to meet with each teammate on a regular basis.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Microsoft ends support for older Visual Studio versions

Microsoft has posted a timeline for ending support of older versions of its signature Visual Studio IDE. The company encourages users to move to newer versions, particularly newly released Visual Studio 2022. Microsoft describes 64-bit Visual Studio 2022 as the most productive version of the platform, but presents other upgrade...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

8 Best Practices for Identity and Access Management

Too often, IT is placed in the role of “gatekeeper” simply because only IT has the tools needed to manage identity. But with the right identity management tools in place, IT maintains the tools and infrastructure, and the business controls the actual identities. Here are eight key practices,...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Build Cloud on Your Terms: Deliver More in both Private, Public, Hybrid

The simplicity, flexibility, and resiliency that hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) promises for organizations are all true—at least if you pick the correct platform. But it doesn’t have to stop there: Your organization can: (1) Extend HCI and private cloud workloads to the public cloud, (2) Determine the best cloud platform for your environment (3) Add automation, self-service, consolidated storage, and other capabilities.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

2021 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

The past year has seen intense focus on remote privileged access and secrets management. Several smaller vendors now have more capable and less expensive offerings than large, established PAM vendors. PAM is a mature market, and SRM leaders should cast their nets wide to look for potential products. Read the...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Delivering Digital Services with Superior Customer Experience

We live and work in a technology-focused world where the speed and quality of digital customer experiences determines business success. Before COVID-19, companies pursued digital transformation at varying velocities according to market demands, resources and strategy. The pandemic has been an accelerant igniting the transformation of digital services we now rely on—and vaporizing underperformers.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

10 ways to elevate Active Directory with One Identity Active Roles

This document provides 10 steps to remediate and prevent user account problems in AD. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology, such as Microsoft SharePoint, which means there’s a very little learning curve to implement the recommendations in this document. However, even if you heed all...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

M&A IT Integration Checklist: Active Directory

If your organization is involved in a merger and acquisition, the impending IT integration project might seem overwhelming. But it needn’t be. In fact, the project can be the perfect opportunity to clean up, consolidate and modernize your Microsoft IT infrastructure to meet the business requirements you’re facing anyway.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Frictionless Security - Protect your Entire IT Ecosystem from End User to Admins

The balance that IT managers and CISOs work to achieve is to give their users safe access without heavy-handed security measures impeding productivity. They must consider many factors and weigh options as to how they can safely support the business in reaching its objectives. The aim is to secure the enterprise without users noticing. In a word, to make security frictionless to the user.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

How to manage software developers without micromanaging

I’ve been asked several times this year about measuring a software developer’s productivity, quality, and outcomes, especially when leadership promotes hybrid working models. But here’s the reality that tech organizations face when it’s difficult to hire and retain great software developers: Talented software developers bristle at the idea...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Boosting Hybrid Workforce Productivity with Citrix and Chrome OS

In order to maximize employee productivity, your workforce needs quick, simple, and secure access to all your business applications regardless of where they are – at home, mobile or in the office. While many applications are now available as SaaS, traditional Windows and Linux apps continue to be a key component for many lines of business.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Nine Best Practices to Improve Active Directory Security and Cyber Resilience

A little digging into the many recent, headline-grabbing data breaches reveals one common thread: It was often a lapse in internal security that enabled the attack to succeed, despite robust external security. Employees can use their access permissions to steal your data deliberately or put it in danger accidentally, and stolen credentials and weak passwords turn outside attackers into insiders in a heartbeat. Microsoft Active Directory (AD) is a prime target for these attackers because of its importance in authentication and authorization for all users.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

SELF-SERVICE EDISCOVERY SOFTWARE : A Buyer’s Guide

With a little research, some preparation, and the right strategy, ediscovery software purchasers can identify, evaluate, and purchase technology that squarely fits the needs of their organization or law firm. The remainder of this self-service ediscovery buying guide will provide purchase strategy and research tips that will help minimize the...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Microsoft .NET 7 Preview 1 coming this week

In the midst of celebrating the 20th anniversary of its .NET software development platform, Microsoft said it plans to release an initial preview of .NET 7 this week. In a bulletin published February 13, Microsoft said .NET 7 Preview 1 would be released this week, but did not provide details on what to expect in the new version. .NET 7 is due to be published as a production release in November, one year after the release of .NET 6, which Microsoft noted was the fastest adopted version of .NET yet.
SOFTWARE

