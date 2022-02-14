Conversational Teams Management and Migration

In the midst of celebrating the 20th anniversary of its .NET software development platform, Microsoft said it plans to release an initial preview of .NET 7 this week. In a bulletin published February 13, Microsoft said .NET 7 Preview 1 would be released this week, but did not provide details on what to expect in the new version. .NET 7 is due to be published as a production release in November, one year after the release of .NET 6, which Microsoft noted was the fastest adopted version of .NET yet.
