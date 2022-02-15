Cullman City Council clears hurdles for private developers in south and west Cullman, buys back unused industrial park property

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening suspended regular procedural rules to approve measures that could open opportunities for new business developments in south and west Cullman, despite concerns expressed about one by two local residents. Ernest Wright and Linda Romine both questioned the rezoning of two small adjoining parcels on Main Avenue southwest of Heritage Park, saying that a new business development there could increase traffic through an already-busy section of road. Romine shared a further concern that the rezoning and development could landlock a piece of property behind the two.

City Clerk Wes Moore said that the property behind and the two that front Main Avenue belong to the same owner, and that access would not be hindered. He added that, though the city is not aware of development plans at the site, the private owner is free to develop his property as he wishes, as long as the development falls within the zoned purpose. The larger of the two parcels was rezoned from B1 to B2, both business zonings but with a little more freedom as to what could be developed under the new zoning. A narrow strip alongside the larger parcel was rezoned from residential to business to match the larger parcel. The council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning.

The council also voted to vacate a strip of land across U.S. Highway 278 from West Elementary, creating a space for development of a retail or other business space. According to Moore, commercial development of that site, which would be linked to the traffic light near West Elementary, would create a sidewalk corridor for children from the neighborhood south of the school to walk directly to the safe crossing at the light.

The council voted to purchase 36.75 acres within Industrial Park V on State Road 157 adjoining the Yutaka facility. The City sold the property to the Industrial Development Board to resell for development, but the purchaser did not use the property. The council approved the repurchase of the property for $700,000.

The council set a public hearing on March 28, 2022 to discuss rezoning of property north of Old Hwy 157 – behind Cracker Barrel and along the Interstate – from R-4 to PR-2 (Planned Unit Development District).

The council also approved an alcohol license request from Kolby Lawrence of Cabin Fever Beverages for a new package store to be located between the Dollar General and city water treatment plant on Highway 278 east of St. Bernard Abbey. The license was recommended by the City of Cullman Alcohol Review Committee.

The Cullman City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Cullman City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

W.C. Mann

