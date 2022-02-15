Update: Broadcaster Dick Vitale released from Mass General after surgery

BOSTON — The voice of college basketball is recuperating Wednesday after coming to Boston for some help.

Dick Vitale underwent surgery at Mass General Tuesday morning. Vitale is arguably one of the most famous broadcasters in America. His voice is synonymous with college hoops. He called Tuesday his national championship.

“Dicky V” announced back in January that he wouldn’t call any more games this season after being diagnosed with a pre-cancerous condition on his vocal cords. Vitale has also been treated for lymphoma and melanoma over the past year.

On Wednesday morning, Vitale updated fans on his progress. He said the staff at MGH was outstanding.

Vitale says he will be meeting Dr. Stephen Zeitels on Wednesday for a post evaluation of his vocal cords.

Vitale says he will be going on four weeks of mandatory “total voice rest” to help with the healing process and he thanked everyone that sent prayers.

Dr. Zeitels has treated numerous people with famous voices over the years, including Adele, Joe Buck, Roger Daltrey, and Steven Tyler.

