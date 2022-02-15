ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccinated people ‘less likely to get long Covid’ – study

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eE8M_0eF2uFks00

People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to suffer long Covid, according to a review.

Two doses provide a high level of protection against long Covid compared to one dose or none, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Those over the age of 60 appear to have higher levels of protection against lasting symptoms following an infection compared to younger adults, researchers found.

An estimated 2% of Britons have reported symptoms of long Covid or post-Covid syndrome.

The three most common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath and muscle or joint pain.

Experts from the UKHSA conducted a rapid review of evidence on studies which examined the effects of vaccination on long Covid, including eight which examined the effect of vaccinations administered before infection.

Most of these studies suggest that vaccinated people were less likely to develop symptoms of long Covid following infection compared with unvaccinated people.

Further analysis found that those who had been infected and had received two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Janssen vaccine, were about half as likely as people who received one dose or were unvaccinated to develop long Covid symptoms lasting more than 28 days.

It also found vaccine effectiveness against long Covid in adults was highest in people aged 60 years and older, and lowest for younger adults aged 19 to 35 years.

The review concluded that fully vaccinated people were less likely to develop long Covid or appeared to experience symptoms for a shorter time, compared with those who are unvaccinated.

The researchers also examined four studies on long Covid symptoms before and after vaccination.

They concluded that people who received a vaccination after being infected with Covid-19 reported that the duration of post-Covid symptoms was shorter compared to those who were unvaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1NWb_0eF2uFks00
New study concludes that fully vaccinated people are less likely to suffer from long Covid (PA) (PA Archive)

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious symptoms when you get infected and may also help to reduce the longer-term impact.

“For most people symptoms of long Covid are short-lived and resolve overtime.

“But for some, symptoms can be more severe and disrupting to their daily lives.

“If you’re experiencing unusual symptoms particularly for longer than four weeks after infection, you should consider contacting your GP.”

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “With more than 10,000 people in hospital with Covid, this study is a timely and important reminder that vaccines remain our best protection against the virus, reducing the chances of becoming seriously unwell as well as the effects of long Covid.

“The NHS vaccination programme has helped prevent over 100,000 hospitalisations since mid-December alone, and so the NHS is clear, when eligible book in for your vaccine without delay.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest that around 1.33 million people, around one in 48, are likely to be experiencing symptoms of long Covid, including more than half a million who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Greek rescuers search burning ferry for 12 missing people

Rescue teams in Greece searched a burning ferry on Saturday for 12 people believed to be missing after it caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy, while passengers described a frightening evacuation from the ship. After working all night to try to extinguish the blaze that...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

England fly-half Marcus Smith determined to remain grounded

Marcus Smith may have set the Guinness Six Nations ablaze through his dazzling exploits for England but he is still happy to act as Manu Tuilagi’s tea boy. Smith’s debut Championship campaign has so far produced a dynamic try against Scotland shortly before his perplexing early substitution and an electrifying man-of-the-match performance as Italy were swept aside in Rome.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukhsa#Britons#Post Covid
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy can Result in Long-lasting Antibodies Among Infants, says Study

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulted in more lasting antibody levels in infants when compared to babies born to unvaccinated and COVID-19 infected mothers, showed a study. The study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) showed titers—or antibody levels—were higher in vaccinated mothers and their umbilical cord blood at delivery than in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

COVID-19 long haulers: Study shows vaccines can stop long COVID

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One of the largest studies yet now adds to the growing body of evidence that getting the COVID-19 vaccine stops long COVID symptoms. This study comes from the United Kingdom and after researchers reviewed more than 15 long COVID-19 studies around the globe. They say this simple shot really does reduce your odds of becoming a long-hauler.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
WLBT

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease. That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SFGate

Opioid Addiction More Likely For People Who Had Covid, Study Shows

People who have had Covid-19 face a greater risk of developing opioid use disorders and other mental health issues, according to new findings published Wednesday in the journal the BMJ. The large study compared the health records of 154,000 former Covid patients in the Veterans Health Administration system during the year after their infections to a similar population who did not get Covid and found a significant discrepancy in mental health outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland.com

U.S. records over 1 million excess deaths from COVID-19; infants with vaccinated mothers less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, study suggests: Coronavirus update for Feb. 18, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The United States has recorded more than 1 million “excess deaths” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new study suggests that infants born of vaccinated mothers less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Friday, Feb. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Severe, critical COVID-19 cases more likely in vitamin D-deficient people: study

People who have a vitamin D deficiency are more likely to have a severe or fatal case of COVID-19, researchers said. In a retrospective study published in the journal PLOS ONE, scientists from Galilee Medical Center and Bar Ilan University in Israel examined the records of more than 1,176 patients admitted between April 7, 2020, and Feb. 4, 2021, to the Nahariya-based Galilee Medical Center with positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for SAR-CoV-2. Those records were searched for vitamin D levels measured two weeks to two years prior to infection.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy