ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Tools for blocking unwanted spam calls on your phone

By Tony Mirones
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn1Bh_0eF2syFT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigations by the Federal Trade Commission led to a court in California ordering two Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) companies to deliver information about robocalls.

“Companies that receive FTC Civil Investigative Demands must promptly produce all required information,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection in a news release . “These demands are not voluntary. Companies that don’t respond fully, or don’t respond at all, will have to answer to a federal district court judge, as these cases demonstrate.”

The two companies are XCast Labs in Los Angeles, which, according to the FTC, produced a fraction of the materials requested by the FTC in 2021. The second company is Deltracon, in Irvine, California. According to the FTC, the company failed to respond to an order which “materially impeded the FTC’s investigation.”

Car warranty robocalls top FCC complaints

According to the Central Ohio Better Business Bureau, VoIP is often used by robocalling groups.

“Because it’s going through broadband internet, it makes it harder for the apps and some of the cell phone provider’s blocking technologies,” said BBB President Judy Dollison. “It just makes it easier for them to bypass those filters and reach their victims.”

Someone who experienced this very thing was Susan Kuhn Melvin of Worthington. She has numerous apps on her phone to block calls.

“It is a pain in the neck,” Melvin said. “For those of us who are generationally blessed, we don’t always carry our phones.”

How to fight back against telemarketers and robocalls – and possibly profit

The calls are still able to get through.

“I also receive calls that are labeled as legitimate companies, such as the one I received last week from “OHIO HEALT.” said Melvin, noting that the final “H” for OhioHealth was left off the caller ID. “I was concerned it was coming from my doctor, so I returned the call. It was a spam call.”

Dollison said one of the red flags to look for on a bogus or scam call is a misspelling, whether it is online or on your caller ID.

Melvin wanted to know what action she could take to help prevent robocalls. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recommends not answering calls from numbers and contacts you don’t recognize.

You can also join a Do Not Call list by going to the FTC’s website or phone number below:

  • Register your phone number(s) with the Do Not Call Registry online at www.DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 888-382-1222
  • Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls
  • Install a trusted and reliable app on your cellphone to block or warn of suspicious calls
  • Add trusted phone numbers to your contacts
  • Limit the people and businesses with whom you share your phone number

The FTC wants to remind consumers that there are many robocalls that are legal and that there is a strict set of guidelines that must be followed. You can find those here , as well as tips on how to stop any robocall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

40-year-old Columbus man dead from gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 40-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed from a gunshot wound Friday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, Anthony David Wagner was found lying in a garage on the 100 block of Midland Avenue on the city’s west side. Columbus Fire Department medics pronounced Wagner dead at 6:28 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Spam calls generate frustration

ROCK SPRINGS – Digital con artists are constantly ambushing cell phone users. Just when people think this trend has worn out, it makes an annoying and potentially dangerous return. Anyone can be a victim of text messages from “spam bots.”. Recently an ongoing “accidental” message with a photo...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
country1037fm.com

Likely Spam Call

Have you received your fair share of spam robocalls? The phone scripts you’ll hear will vary from cars to home improvement and insurance. According to Truecaller we’re getting more and more calls these days. Americans receive approximately 1.4 billion spam calls per month, but globally 184.5 billion calls and 586 billion messages. Of those, 37.8 billion spam calls were identified and blocked while 182 billion spam messages were identified and blocked. If you receive a spam robocall, the best thing to do is not answer. If you answer the call, your number is considered ‘good’ by the scammers, even if you don’t fall for the scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

RBFCU advises community on suspicious texts, phone calls

KSAT Community partner Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) is working with its members and the community to halt fraud by impersonators of RBFCU or other financial institutions, who may try to gain access to account information through text messages, emails or phone calls. Fraudsters are effective at impersonating companies you...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call Blocking#Spam#Smart Phone#Wcmh#Companies#Xcast Labs#Fcc#Voip#Bbb#Ohiohealth
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC4 Columbus

Court orders East Side drug house boarded up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A residence known as a drug house near an East Side elementary school has been boarded up. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said Thursday that the residence, in the 2990 block of East 6th Avenue, has a “history of narcotics sales and use, violence and dangerous code violations,” according to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Robbery victim shot and hit with metal pipe in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an aggravated robbery in which a 48-year-old was shot and hit with a metal pipe by two suspects. Police say that officers went to the 3700 block of E. 5th Ave. in east Columbus around 9:19 p.m. on Friday on a report of a shooting. Officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old charged with murder, aggravated robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified and charged a suspect involved in the Feb. 3 death of Jonathan Reddy. Harrison Finklea, 17, was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police arrived at the 1000 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
FTC
NBC4 Columbus

Guaranteed benefits end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After an oversight committee failed to conduct an audit of Ohio’s retirement fund for teachers for 16 years, a group of retirees decided to take matters into their own hands. https://nbc4i.co/3HVARAb.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Three people, homeless camp swept into Scioto River

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were swept into the Scioto River Thursday after part of a homeless camp was dragged into the water. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the incident occurred near South High Street, north of Williams Road. One person swam back to shore and was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, reported missing in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl they said went missing Wednesday afternoon. Amilliana Cortez ran away from her home on Warren Drive just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Amilliana is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington teacher accused of theft

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher at Pickerington High School Central has been accused of stealing over $7,500 according to a police report filed with the Pickerington Police Department. Levon Thomas was reported to police by the Pickerington Local School District for theft on Feb. 1, the report states, listing the amount as over $7,500. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Is Amazon Prime still worth it at $139 a year?

(WCMH) — Millions of us have an Amazon Prime membership: it is almost a no brainer if you want fast free delivery and enjoy Amazon Prime movies. But is it still worth it with yet another price hike coming this spring? Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership from $119 to $139 in March. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus shuts down third drug house of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third time this week, the city of Columbus has boarded up a home due to drug activity.   Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Friday that he had obtained an emergency court order to shut down a home located at 488 East Hinman Avenue after 20 service calls had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old shot and killed at Roosters on city’s north side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at a Roosters restaurant on the city’s north side Friday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to 2454 E. Dublin Granville Rd. at around 10:16 p.m. Friday. Police said the victim, 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, was inside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy