Ames, IA

Computer models show how crop production increases soil nitrous oxide emissions

iastate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa – A recent ecosystem modeling study conducted by Iowa State University scientists shows how crop production in the United States has led to an increase in the emissions of nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas, throughout the last century. The researchers drew on massive amounts of...

www.news.iastate.edu

Nature.com

Effect of contrasting phosphorus levels on nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide emissions from temperate grassland soils

Agricultural practices such as repeated fertilization impact carbon (C), nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) cycling and their relationships in the plant"“soil continuum, which could have important implications for the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions. However, little is known about the effect of C and N additions under contrasting soil P availability status on nitrous oxide (N2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. In this study, we conducted a field-based experiment that investigated the impact of long-term (23Â years) P management (no (P0, 0Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1), low (P15, 15Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) and high (P45, 45Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) P inputs) on N2O and CO2 emissions following two C"‰+"‰N application events in two managed grassland ecosystems with loam and sandy loam soils. The magnitude of fluxes varied between the soil P availability levels. Cumulative N2O emission was significantly higher in P0 soils (1.08"‰Â±"‰0.09Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) than P45 soils (0.63"‰Â±"‰0.03Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2), with the loam soil (1.04"‰Â±"‰0.04Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) producing significantly higher emissions than the sandy loam soil (0.88"‰Â±"‰0.05Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2). We conclude that P-limitation stimulates N2O emissions, whereas P-enrichment promotes soil respiration in these temperate grassland sites. Our findings inform effective nutrient management strategies underpinning optimized use of N and P inputs to agricultural soils as mitigation measures for both food security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
INDUSTRY
Impacts of short-term tillage and crop residue incorporation managements on soil microbial community in a double-cropping rice field

Soil microbial community were usually reconsidered as a sensitive indicator in soil quality and soil environment change of paddy field. However, the effects of different tillage and crop residue incorporation managements on soil bacterial community under the double-cropping rice cropping system were still need to further investigated. Therefore, the impacts of different tillage and crop residue incorporation managements on soil bacterial community under the double-cropping rice cropping system in southern of China were studied by using phospholipid fatty acids (PLFAs) profile method in the present paper. The experiment included four different tillage treatments: rotary tillage without crop residue input as a control (RTO), no-tillage with crop residue retention (NT), rotary tillage with crop residue incorporation (RT), and conventional tillage with crop residue incorporation (CT). Compared with RTO treatment, grain yield of rice with NT, RT and CT treatments increased by 1.21%, 3.13% and 6.40%, respectively. This results showed that soil aC15:0, C16:0, iC17:0, C19:0c9, 10 fatty acids with CT and RT treatments were higher than that of RTO treatment, while soil C16:1Ï‰6c and C18:1Ï‰9t fatty acids with NT treatment were higher than that of RTO treatment, respectively. Soil G+ and Gâˆ’ bacteria PLFAs contents with CT treatment were higher than that of NT, RT and RTO treatments, while the value of soil G+/Gâˆ’ bacteria PLFAs with NT treatment were higher than that of CT, RT and RTO treatments. This results indicated that Richness and McIntosh indices with CT treatment were significantly higher than that of RTO treatment. Principal component analysis (PCA) results showed that the first and second principal components (PC1 and PC2) were explained 93.2% of total variance with all tillage treatments. Except C12:0, C14:0 2OH and C18:2Ï‰6, all unsaturated and cyclopropyl PLFAs contents were belong to PC1. PC1 and PC2 were explained 88.4% of total variance with all tillage treatments. There had significantly positive correlation between soil Richness, Shannon indices and soil PLFAs, G+ bacteria, Gâˆ’ bacteria, fungi contents. As a result, it were benefit practices for increasing soil bacterial community structure in the double-cropping rice field of southern China by combined application of rotary, conventional tillage with crop residue incorporation managements.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Impacts of continuous and rotational cropping practices on soil chemical properties and microbial communities during peanut cultivation

Long-term monocultures have severely inhibited the cultivation of Chinese peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.). In this study, the effects of continuous cropping on soil chemical properties and microbial communities were investigated in peanut fields that had been in crop rotation for 10Â years and in monoculture for 10Â years. The results found that long-term monoculture increased the activities of available potassium, available phosphorus, available nitrogen, soil organic matter, urease, acid phosphatase and catalase; while decreasing the activity of catalase. The diversity and abundance of soil bacteria and fungi is higher under continuous peanut cultivation. At the genus level, the relative abundance of potentially beneficial microflora genera was higher in the rhizosphere soil of rotational cropping than in continuous cropping, while the opposite was true for the relative abundance of potentially pathogenic fungal genera. Principal coordinates and cluster analysis indicated that continuous cropping altered the structure of the microbial community. The results of the functional predictions showed significant differences in the functioning of the rhizosphere microbial community between continuous and rotational cropping. In conclusion, long-term continuous cropping changed the chemical properties of the soil, altered the structure and function of the soil bacterial and fungal communities in peanut rhizosphere, which to some extent reduced the relative abundance of potentially beneficial microbial genera and increased the relative abundance of potentially pathogenic fungal genera, thus increasing the potential risk of soil-borne diseases and reducing the yield and quality of peanut. Therefore, in the actual production process, attention should be paid not only to the application of chemical fertilizers, but also to crop rotation and the application of microbial fertilizers.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Development and validation of a model for soil wetting geometry under Moistube Irrigation

We developed an empirical soil wetting geometry model for silty clay loam and coarse sand soils under a semi-permeable porous wall line source Moistube Irrigation (MTI) lateral irrigation. The model was developed to simulate vertical and lateral soil water movement using the Buckingham pi (Ï€) theorem. This study was premised on a hypothesis that soil hydraulic properties influence soil water movement under MTI. Two independent, but similar experiments, were conducted to calibrate and validate the model using MTI lateral placed at a depth of 0.2Â m below the soil surface in a soil bin with a continuous water supply (150Â kPa). Soil water content was measured every 5Â min for 100Â h using MPS-2 sensors. Model calibration showed that soil texture influenced water movement (\(p\)"‰<"‰0.05) and showed a good fit for wetted widths and depths for both soils (\(nRMSE\)"‰="‰0.5"“10%; \(NSE \ge\) 0.50; and d-index \(\ge\) 0.50. The percentage bias \(\left( {PBIAS} \right)\) statistic revealed that the models' under-estimated wetted depth after 24Â h by 21.9% and 3.9% for silty clay loam and sandy soil, respectively. Sensitivity analysis revealed agreeable models' performance values. This implies the model's applicability for estimating wetted distances for an MTI lateral placed at 0.2Â m and MTI operating pressure of 150Â kPa. We concluded that the models are prescriptive and should be used to estimate wetting geometries for conditions under which they were developed. Further experimentation under varying scenarios for which MTI would be used, including field conditions, is needed to further validate the model and establish robustness. MTI wetting geometry informs placement depth for optimal irrigation water usage.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Unexpectedly minor nitrous oxide emissions from fluvial networks draining permafrost catchments of the East Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Streams and rivers emit substantial amounts of nitrous oxide (N2O) and are therefore an essential component of global nitrogen (N) cycle. Permafrost soils store a large reservoir of dormant N that, upon thawing, can enter fluvial networks and partly degrade to N2O, yet the role of waterborne release of N2O in permafrost regions is unclear. Here we report N2O concentrations and fluxes during different seasons between 2016 and 2018 in four watersheds on the East Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Thawing permafrost soils are known to emit N2O at a high rate, but permafrost rivers draining the East Qinghai-Tibet Plateau behave as unexpectedly minor sources of atmospheric N2O. Such low N2O fluxes are associated with low riverine dissolved inorganic N (DIN) after terrestrial plant uptake, unfavorable conditions for N2O generation via denitrification, and low N2O yield due to a small ratio of nitrite reductase: nitrous oxide reductase in these rivers. We estimate fluvial N2O emissions of 0.432"‰âˆ’"‰0.463 Gg N2O-N yrâˆ’1 from permafrost landscapes on the entire Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which is marginal (~0.15%) given their areal contribution to global streams and rivers (0.7%). However, we suggest that these permafrost-affected rivers can shift from minor sources to strong emitters in the warmer future, likely giving rise to the permafrost non-carbon feedback that intensifies warming.
SCIENCE

