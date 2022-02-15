Man found dead inside Pittsylvania County home, authorities investigating as homicide

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is officially underway in Pittsylvania County following the discovery of a dead body inside a Gretna home Friday morning.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received a call for service at the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna at approximately 7:21 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a dead man inside the residence. Authorities say they were called to the scene because of the suspicious nature reported by first responders.

According to officials, the man has since been identified as 51-year-old Charles Van Hooker, whose last known address was along Boxwood Road.

Authorities announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15 that the medical examiner classified Hooker’s death as a homicide, with the cause of death being gunshot wounds.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the “Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this matter.”

If you have any information about this or other criminal acts, you are asked to call Pittsylvania County investigators at 434-432-7715. If you would like to remain anonymous while reporting a crime or tip, call Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.