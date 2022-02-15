ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Man found dead inside Pittsylvania County home, authorities investigating as homicide

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3YfK_0eF2sT5400

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is officially underway in Pittsylvania County following the discovery of a dead body inside a Gretna home Friday morning.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received a call for service at the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna at approximately 7:21 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a dead man inside the residence. Authorities say they were called to the scene because of the suspicious nature reported by first responders.

PREVIOUS: Authorities investigating after man found dead in Pittsylvania County home

According to officials, the man has since been identified as 51-year-old Charles Van Hooker, whose last known address was along Boxwood Road.

Authorities announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15 that the medical examiner classified Hooker’s death as a homicide, with the cause of death being gunshot wounds.

Officials identify man who died in southeast Roanoke double house fire from Feb. 3

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the “Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this matter.”

If you have any information about this or other criminal acts, you are asked to call Pittsylvania County investigators at 434-432-7715. If you would like to remain anonymous while reporting a crime or tip, call Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 2

Related
WFXR

Henry County authorities arrest Axton pair following undercover narcotics investigation

AXTON, Va. (WFXR) — An undercover narcotics distribution investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office led to a search warrant being executed Thursday, Feb. 17 on Kimway Drive in Axton, Virginia, subsequently seizing property and more than $100,000 in narcotics. Approximately 2 pounds of suspected Fentanyl, 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, and one-half pound of […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry County authorities arrest man in connection with shooting in Martinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred during the morning of Friday, Feb. 18, in Martinsville. At approximately 1:05 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call about someone being shot in the abdomen on Southland Drive in Martinsville, Virginia. Deputies responding to the […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gretna, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Pittsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
WFXR

Man charged with breaking and entering, assaulting law enforcement in Sunday evening incident in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A Blacksburg man is behind bars after being charged with multiple crimes including an attempted breaking and entering in Patrick County. Deputies with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office say Ronald Scott Richards, Jr., 30, was identified as a suspect in an attempted breaking and entering of the Dan River Grocery […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Dead Man#Dead Inside#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

UPDATE: Crash cleared on Route 220 between Martinsville, Ridgeway

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: VDOT says the crash that was blocking parts of both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 220 between Martinsville and Ridgeway has been cleared. Traffic is said to be moving normally around this area. HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A crash is partially blocking northbound and southbound lanes of Route 220 north […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
WFXR

Man arrested in targeted stabbing of estranged girlfriend in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Danville say a woman was stabbed at a home on Friday morning. According to authorities, the 46-year-old victim was stabbed in the 1000 block of Paxton Street around 10:40 a.m. She was taken to SOVAH Danville but was later flown to another medical facility for treatment of what appeared […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania County authorities ask for public’s help in identifying person responsible for armed robbery

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pittsylvania County authorities are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday morning. Employees of Coconut Skill Games located at 3198 South Boston Highway say at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, a man entered the business, presented a firearm, and demanded money. The man then left with an undisclosed […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFXR

Off-duty Danville cop rescues guinea pigs left in box on highway

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Even though he wasn’t on duty, one Danville law enforcement officer helped save two critters’ lives on Thursday after he found them abandoned in a box on the highway. According to the Danville Area Humane Society, Danville Police Department Cpl. David Austin was driving along the bypass near the shelter when […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Blue Ridge Parkway visitation passes 15 million in 2021

(WFXR) — The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches more than 460 miles northward from North Carolina into Virginia, providing numerous opportunities for outdoor enjoyment along the way — something more than 15 million people took part in last year. According to a recent announcement from the National Park System (NPS), the Blue Ridge Parkway remained the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Roanoke Valley SPCA helps canine couple say ‘I woof you’ at the altar

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Talk about a Valentine’s Day treat! A “pawfectly precious” canine couple finally got to “tie the leash” this week, thanks to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. According to the shelter, two dogs, Polly and Cupid, got to say “I woof you” at Charter Hall in the City Market Building in downtown Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

4K+
Followers
968
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy