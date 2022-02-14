Be Prepared for Ransomware Attacks with Active Directory Disaster Recovery Planning

By 2025, ransomware attacks are predicted to cost businesses an estimated $10.5T annually in lost revenue, brand impact, and missed opportunities.¹ In a 2021 Proofpointsurvey, 65% of CISOs feel at risk of suffering a cyberattack.² Minimizing such attacks’ impact requires a comprehensive readiness plan to prepare for and respond to potential outages.³Being Recovery Ready means you have the confidence and ability to quickly address ransomware issues across your environment, across physical servers, virtual machines, and various cloud platforms. You support multiple data-recovery tiers – extending into applications, endpoints, and more – to meet your workload Service Level Agreements (SLAs). From prevention to disaster recovery, you want your data protected and available when needed, and you want the freedom to choose the infrastructure types that best fit your needs and budget.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO