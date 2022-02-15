Al Barr sitting out Dropkick Murphys 2022 tour

Dropkick Murphys vocalist Al Barr is sitting out of the band’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Tour and European summer dates to care for his ailing mother. Barr’s mother was recently diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and has decided not to join the band on the road this year. Barr and the...
Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon. After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the...
Michael Strahan loves nothing more than spending time with his children and is a doting dad. The Good Morning America star made sure to celebrate his loved-ones on Valentine's Day at the beginning of the week, after sharing a rare picture featuring all five of his children. The former football...
General Hospital may have made Peter August persona non grata in Port Charles, but portrayer Wes Ramsey remains, so to speak, a wanted man. In fact, when a fan turned up an old photo of the affable actor rocking a long tangle of hair as he refused to let a pesky shirt contain his rippling abs, a potentially brilliant idea was born — to hook him up on-screen with off-screen love Laura Wright.
Shania Twain has been wowing audiences with her incredible stage outfits during her Las Vegas residency – and her latest is no different. The country superstar has several costume changes throughout the show, ranging from elaborate dresses to bedazzled bodysuits. But even when she's strutting across the stage in a simpler look, she still looks incredible.
Since its December debut, the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has seen a pretty regular cast. For the most part, fans follow the Dutton family, Captain Shea Brennan, and Brennan’s friend and partner, Thomas. However, the most recent episodes saw the addition of a new forerunning character, a Native American named Sam.
Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
MAINE, USA — After the COVID pandemic canceled their tour in 2020, The Ghost of Paul Revere is hitting the road again this year with stops in the U.S. and Europe. The tour officially kicks off at the end of February and includes one stop in Maine over the summer.
Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
Channing Tatum, wrapped in a silk kimono, sucks on a weed lollipop. The scene is a perfect distillation of the actor’s appeal: goofy, flirtatious, manly but never macho. Those qualities are expertly drawn out in this charming comedy-drama, in which Tatum stars and co-directs with Magic Mike writer Reid Carolin.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.”
Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
There was a bit of a role reversal backstage at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (February 13) when Eminem was able to meet legendary sports commentator Al Michaels. Visibly in awe standing next to the 77-year-old sports icon, Eminem acted like someone meeting him for the first time. On Tuesday...
Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre brings his “Aqualung” 50th anniversary tour to the Sellersville Theater for concerts on Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m. The show features Barre and his band playing the “Aqualung” album in full and in sequence, together with other Tull classics. “Aqualung” is Jethro Tull’s best-selling album, selling more than 7 million units worldwide.
Maya Marchelle is the embodiment of a multifaceted woman. She is a singer, songwriter, author and canvas artist. When she sings and raps, she connects with her audience with her smooth, poetic flow that resonates with her growing fanbase. Her stage presence grabs your attention and never lets go. Marchelle’s latest studio project will raise eyebrows with the provocative album title, but don’t let that deter you from understanding the real message in her music.
"It was a scary time now to do it, when the industry is a little slow, but we needed it," Eaton Theatre owner Leann Owen said. "We needed that extra to keep moving forward to show that nothing's going to stop us, we're going to keep going with our plans."
Another week and the smell of another celebrity cooking show permeates the air. Gavin Rossdale, of 90s grunge-adjacent, arena-stuffing band Bush, is the latest star to turn to cookery, with Deadline reporting that he is to launch a cooking and entertainment show called E.A.T. In it, he will talk to celebrity guests, including Tom Jones, at his house in the Hollywood Hills, while designing, preparing and making them a three-course meal.
The rapper, presenter and author on the album he’s listening to a lot, Idris Elba’s mean side, and the enduring power of Tupac. Kingslee James McLean Daley, better known as Akala, 38, is a rapper, author, activist and poet from Kentish Town, north London. In 2006 he won a Mobo for best hip-hop act; in 2009, founded the Hip-hop Shakespeare Company; and in 2015 won a Bafta for a BBC Two series about Romantic poetry. His publications include 2018’s bestselling Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire, graphic novel Visions, and YA novel The Dark Lady, about street life in Renaissance England, out now in paperback. His conversation about it with Mustafa the Poet can be seen on the Southbank Centre’s website until 6 March.
Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
