Al Barr sitting out Dropkick Murphys 2022 tour

By Buddy Iahn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDropkick Murphys vocalist Al Barr is sitting out of the band’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Tour and European summer dates to care for his ailing mother. Barr’s mother was recently diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and has decided not to join the band on the road this year. Barr and the...

