Memphis, TN

Man charged with child exploitation while working as basketball coach, FBI says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI has arrested a Tennessee man accused of child exploitation while working as a basketball coach.

On Jan. 28, FBI special agents from the Jackson Field Office in Mississippi, together with agents from the Memphis Field Office, arrested Andreus T. Shannon in Dickson, Tenn.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Shannon, 41, of Savannah, Tenn., was arrested based on allegation made in a complaint filed in federal court by the FBI.

The complaint alleges Shannon was acting as a basketball coach when he allegedly transported a minor female he coached across state lines between Mississippi and Tennessee to engage in sex acts.

He’s also accused of extorting and cyberstalking the victim once she became an adult, the release said.

Shannon made his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Columbia, Tennessee, on Jan. 28, and was subsequently extradited to Oxford, Mississippi.

On Feb. 14, he appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, for a detention hearing.

According to the release, he was released on bond with a number of special conditions including home confinement and electronic monitoring.

Individuals with information concerning this investigation are encouraged to contact the FBI at 601/948-5000.

MEMPHIS, TN
