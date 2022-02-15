ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MINDY KALING JOINS THE PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK AS AMBASSADOR FOR NATIONWIDE FUNDRAISING EVENT "PANCAN PURPLESTRIDE" THIS SPRING

By Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) announced beloved actor, writer and producer Mindy Kaling as the official ambassador for the organization's largest annual fundraiser, PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer. For the first time ever, the campaign will rally local efforts...

