Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin might be on the cover of PLAY 11, but there’s no reason to feel like a stranger in our own little corner of PlayStation paradise. We go big on all things Final Fantasy, from the upcoming Soulslike, the original game, and even Final Fantasy VII Remake-2. We also dig into PSVR2’s big reveal, revisit the history of lightguns, shine a light on the biggest upcoming indies, and way more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO