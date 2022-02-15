ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RESN Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Resonant Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Business Wire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) to Murata Electronics North America, Inc. for $4.50 per share in cash is fair to Resonant shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Resonant shareholders...

www.businesswire.com

The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Clarivate Plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CLVT; CLVT-PA

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLVT; CLVT-PA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-00394, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Clarivate securities between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLARIVATE PLC (NYSE: CLVT) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Clarivate Plc (the "Company" or "Clarivate") (NYSE: CLVT) between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
NWI.com

Cleveland-Cliffs buying back $1 billion in stock from shareholders

Cleveland-Cliffs is buying back $1 billion worth of stock from its shareholders. The Cleveland-based steelmaker, which has operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, reported record revenue, net income, operating cash flow and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year after buying ArcelorMittal USA and UK Steel to go from a mining company to North America's largest flat-rolled steel producer.
STOCKS
