ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Del Monte 2022 Product of the Year Winners: Fruit Infusions and Joyba Bubble Tea

By Del Monte Foods
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Del Monte Foods Wins 2022 Product of the Year Award in Two Categories. WALNUT CREEK,...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Del Monte Foods Wins 2022 Product of the Year Award in Two Categories

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a winner of the Product of the Year awards for the fourth straight year. The company won two awards for its newest innovations, Del Monte® Fruit Infusions in the fruit snack category, and Joyba® Bubble Tea in the coffee & tea category.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Snack#Bubble Tea#Food Drink#Del Monte 2022 Product#Del Monte Foods Wins#Del Monte Foods Inc#Del Monte
HGTV

HGTV Shopping Editors' Tested Product Winners

The shopping editors at HGTV are experts in lots of products — some are new favorites, some are products we've used for years and some are the products we've rigorously tested in our homes to make sure they're up to our (very high) standards. Since 2020, we've spent hours trying the best products from some of our reader-favorite categories: cleaning, bedding and household necessities like humidifiers.
SHOPPING
The Press

Brut, Sure Brand Deodorants Under Recall Due to Benzene

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Six Brut and Sure aerosol antiperspirant and deodorant sprays sold in the United States and Canada have been recalled by their maker due to the presence of the chemical benzene. "Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whowhatwear

This Clean Beauty Brand Infuses Its Products With Actual Gemstones

I love a good clean beauty brand as much as the next person, but you know what I love even. ? Ones that infuse their products with actual crystals. Crystals are such powerful tools that we have at our disposal to heal our bodies and shift our vibration, so putting them in skincare (safely) feels extra strategic. Sorry, can you tell I also practice Reiki? I digress. The brand in question today is Herbivore Botanicals, which believes strongly in the power of nature and its ability to provide us with the nourishment our skin needs.
SKIN CARE
WOWK 13 News

You won’t be seeing Shearer’s brand chips on shelves anymore — Here’s why

MASSILLON, OH (WJW) – You won’t be seeing Shearer’s brand chips on grocery store shelves anymore. According to a company spokesperson, Shearer’s stopped distributing their brand chips to retail stores. Instead, they will continue manufacturing private label and contract manufacturing snacks, which the company said they’ve focused on the past two to three decades. “[We] […]
MASSILLON, OH
The Press

East County Ace Hardware locations honored

Two East County Ace Hardware locations were recently honored for their achievements. Brentwood ACE Hardware raised just over $100,000 the past two years for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Foundation while Oakley ACE Hardware achieved Pinnacle Performance Retailing status, an award for outstanding retail performance. The money raised for...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Popculture

Burger King's Latest Monster Burger Has a Name to Fit

Burger King aims to be a formidable contender in the world of fast food, with global favorites popping up all over and sparking dreams of tastes you can't get right down the street. The latest burger creation is one of those items, dropping for a limited time in Japanese restaurants while mocking the rest of the world.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Much Applebee's Franchise Owners Really Make Per Year

Applebee's is a confident brand. The casual restaurant chain is booming with success and poised to grow when more pandemic restrictions lift, CNN Business reports, and the company believes that its franchisees will directly benefit. In addition, restaurant sales in 2020 — during the height of the pandemic — were higher than in most of the previous 20 years, according to Statista. So, perhaps taking on an Applebee's franchise could become a wealthy investment.
RESTAURANTS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy