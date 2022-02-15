Where are people in West Virginia moving to most?

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in West Virginia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from West Virginia in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Massachusetts

– Moved from West Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 63

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to West Virginia in 2019: 425

— #35 most common destination from Massachusetts

#39. Nevada

– Moved from West Virginia to Nevada in 2019: 74

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to West Virginia in 2019: 64

— #45 most common destination from Nevada

#38. Rhode Island

– Moved from West Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 83

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to West Virginia in 2019: 124

— #28 most common destination from Rhode Island

#37. Arkansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 133

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to West Virginia in 2019: 120

— #40 most common destination from Arkansas

#36. Nebraska

– Moved from West Virginia to Nebraska in 2019: 148

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to West Virginia in 2019: 96

— #40 (tie) most common destination from Nebraska

#35. New Hampshire

– Moved from West Virginia to New Hampshire in 2019: 155

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to West Virginia in 2019: 37

#34. Kansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Kansas in 2019: 174

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to West Virginia in 2019: 45

— #45 most common destination from Kansas

#33. Montana

– Moved from West Virginia to Montana in 2019: 176

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to West Virginia in 2019: 0

— #47 (tie) most common destination from Montana

#32. Hawaii

– Moved from West Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 197

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to West Virginia in 2019: 256

— #32 most common destination from Hawaii

#31. Oklahoma

#31. Oklahoma

– Moved from West Virginia to Oklahoma in 2019: 216

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to West Virginia in 2019: 117

— #44 most common destination from Oklahoma

#30. Delaware

– Moved from West Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 219

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to West Virginia in 2019: 127

— #20 most common destination from Delaware

#29. Arizona

– Moved from West Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 237

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to West Virginia in 2019: 356

— #46 most common destination from Arizona

#28. Washington

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington in 2019: 275

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to West Virginia in 2019: 129

— #49 most common destination from Washington

#27. California

– Moved from West Virginia to California in 2019: 303

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to West Virginia in 2019: 940

— #48 most common destination from California

#26. Wyoming

– Moved from West Virginia to Wyoming in 2019: 308

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to West Virginia in 2019: 0

— #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

#25. Utah

– Moved from West Virginia to Utah in 2019: 322

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to West Virginia in 2019: 0

— #49 (tie) most common destination from Utah

#24. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 324

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to West Virginia in 2019: 154

— #34 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#23. Alaska

– Moved from West Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 355

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to West Virginia in 2019: 192

— #39 most common destination from Alaska

#22. Illinois

– Moved from West Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 379

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to West Virginia in 2019: 380

— #48 most common destination from Illinois

#21. Georgia

– Moved from West Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 408

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to West Virginia in 2019: 658

— #39 most common destination from Georgia

#20. Connecticut

– Moved from West Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 408

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to West Virginia in 2019: 0

— #49 most common destination from Connecticut

#19. Iowa

– Moved from West Virginia to Iowa in 2019: 409

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to West Virginia in 2019: 119

— #41 most common destination from Iowa

#18. Alabama

– Moved from West Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 421

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to West Virginia in 2019: 245

— #40 most common destination from Alabama

#17. New Jersey

– Moved from West Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 494

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to West Virginia in 2019: 527

— #34 most common destination from New Jersey

#16. Colorado

– Moved from West Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 502

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to West Virginia in 2019: 266

— #49 most common destination from Colorado

#15. New York

– Moved from West Virginia to New York in 2019: 530

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to West Virginia in 2019: 546

— #43 most common destination from New York

#14. Wisconsin

– Moved from West Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 572

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to West Virginia in 2019: 41

— #47 most common destination from Wisconsin

#13. Mississippi

– Moved from West Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 647

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to West Virginia in 2019: 0

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

#12. Michigan

– Moved from West Virginia to Michigan in 2019: 767

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to West Virginia in 2019: 316

— #41 most common destination from Michigan

#11. Missouri

– Moved from West Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 829

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to West Virginia in 2019: 361

— #42 most common destination from Missouri

#10. Kentucky

– Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518

— #15 most common destination from Kentucky

#9. Texas

– Moved from West Virginia to Texas in 2019: 1,059

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to West Virginia in 2019: 927

— #46 most common destination from Texas

#8. Tennessee

– Moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 1,235

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to West Virginia in 2019: 402

— #40 most common destination from Tennessee

#7. South Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559

— 3.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882

— #11 most common destination from South Carolina

#6. Florida

– Moved from West Virginia to Florida in 2019: 2,186

— 5.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to West Virginia in 2019: 3,052

— #34 most common destination from Florida

#5. North Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950

— 7.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515

— #26 most common destination from North Carolina

#4. Pennsylvania

– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763

— 9.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706

— #14 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#3. Maryland

#3. Maryland

– Moved from West Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 4,933

— 12.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to West Virginia in 2019: 3,976

— #11 most common destination from Maryland

#2. Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Virginia in 2019: 5,518

— 13.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to West Virginia in 2019: 6,008

— #14 most common destination from Virginia

#1. Ohio

– Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056

— 15.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985

— #16 most common destination from Ohio

