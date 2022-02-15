ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are people in West Virginia moving to most?

By Stacker
 3 days ago

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in West Virginia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from West Virginia in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Massachusetts

– Moved from West Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 63
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to West Virginia in 2019: 425
— #35 most common destination from Massachusetts

#39. Nevada

– Moved from West Virginia to Nevada in 2019: 74
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to West Virginia in 2019: 64
— #45 most common destination from Nevada

#38. Rhode Island

– Moved from West Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 83
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Rhode Island to West Virginia in 2019: 124
— #28 most common destination from Rhode Island

#37. Arkansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 133
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to West Virginia in 2019: 120
— #40 most common destination from Arkansas

#36. Nebraska

– Moved from West Virginia to Nebraska in 2019: 148
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to West Virginia in 2019: 96
— #40 (tie) most common destination from Nebraska

#35. New Hampshire

– Moved from West Virginia to New Hampshire in 2019: 155
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Hampshire to West Virginia in 2019: 37
— #39 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

#34. Kansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Kansas in 2019: 174
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to West Virginia in 2019: 45
— #45 most common destination from Kansas

#33. Montana

– Moved from West Virginia to Montana in 2019: 176
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #47 (tie) most common destination from Montana

#32. Hawaii

– Moved from West Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 197
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to West Virginia in 2019: 256
— #32 most common destination from Hawaii

10 / 40Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oklahoma

– Moved from West Virginia to Oklahoma in 2019: 216
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to West Virginia in 2019: 117
— #44 most common destination from Oklahoma

#30. Delaware

– Moved from West Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 219
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Delaware to West Virginia in 2019: 127
— #20 most common destination from Delaware

#29. Arizona

– Moved from West Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 237
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to West Virginia in 2019: 356
— #46 most common destination from Arizona

#28. Washington

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington in 2019: 275
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to West Virginia in 2019: 129
— #49 most common destination from Washington

#27. California

– Moved from West Virginia to California in 2019: 303
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to West Virginia in 2019: 940
— #48 most common destination from California

#26. Wyoming

– Moved from West Virginia to Wyoming in 2019: 308
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

#25. Utah

– Moved from West Virginia to Utah in 2019: 322
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #49 (tie) most common destination from Utah

#24. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 324
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to West Virginia in 2019: 154
— #34 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#23. Alaska

– Moved from West Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 355
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to West Virginia in 2019: 192
— #39 most common destination from Alaska

#22. Illinois

– Moved from West Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 379
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to West Virginia in 2019: 380
— #48 most common destination from Illinois

#21. Georgia

– Moved from West Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 408
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to West Virginia in 2019: 658
— #39 most common destination from Georgia

#20. Connecticut

– Moved from West Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 408
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Connecticut to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #49 most common destination from Connecticut

#19. Iowa

– Moved from West Virginia to Iowa in 2019: 409
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to West Virginia in 2019: 119
— #41 most common destination from Iowa

#18. Alabama

– Moved from West Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 421
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to West Virginia in 2019: 245
— #40 most common destination from Alabama

#17. New Jersey

– Moved from West Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 494
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to West Virginia in 2019: 527
— #34 most common destination from New Jersey

#16. Colorado

– Moved from West Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 502
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to West Virginia in 2019: 266
— #49 most common destination from Colorado

#15. New York

– Moved from West Virginia to New York in 2019: 530
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to West Virginia in 2019: 546
— #43 most common destination from New York

#14. Wisconsin

– Moved from West Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 572
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to West Virginia in 2019: 41
— #47 most common destination from Wisconsin

#13. Mississippi

– Moved from West Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 647
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

#12. Michigan

– Moved from West Virginia to Michigan in 2019: 767
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to West Virginia in 2019: 316
— #41 most common destination from Michigan

#11. Missouri

– Moved from West Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 829
— 2.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to West Virginia in 2019: 361
— #42 most common destination from Missouri

#10. Kentucky

– Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518
— #15 most common destination from Kentucky

#9. Texas

– Moved from West Virginia to Texas in 2019: 1,059
— 2.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to West Virginia in 2019: 927
— #46 most common destination from Texas

#8. Tennessee

– Moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 1,235
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to West Virginia in 2019: 402
— #40 most common destination from Tennessee

#7. South Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559
— 3.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882
— #11 most common destination from South Carolina

#6. Florida

– Moved from West Virginia to Florida in 2019: 2,186
— 5.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to West Virginia in 2019: 3,052
— #34 most common destination from Florida

#5. North Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950
— 7.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515
— #26 most common destination from North Carolina

#4. Pennsylvania

– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763
— 9.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706
— #14 most common destination from Pennsylvania

38 / 40Famartin // Wikicommons

#3. Maryland

– Moved from West Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 4,933
— 12.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to West Virginia in 2019: 3,976
— #11 most common destination from Maryland

#2. Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Virginia in 2019: 5,518
— 13.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to West Virginia in 2019: 6,008
— #14 most common destination from Virginia

#1. Ohio

– Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056
— 15.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985
— #16 most common destination from Ohio

IN THIS ARTICLE
