ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple's iPhone dominated U.S. smartphone market in 2021

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is one of the most popular markets for the iPhone range, with it being a reliable major source of Apple's overall revenue. In analysis by Counterpoint Research, it appears that Apple practically consumed over half of the market for most of the last four quarters. Data...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How Apple's New Tap to Pay iPhone Feature Will Work

Apple recently revealed a feature that will let business owners use their iPhones to take contactless payments. Tap to Pay will allow users to do this without having to buy any extra hardware. It doesn't matter if you're a big business or a solopreneur, all you need is the right iPhone.
NFL
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone processor evolution hints at how powerful the 'M2' will be

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — We don't know how powerful or power-efficient Apple's rumored "M2" chip will be, but pastApple Silicon generational leaps could provide a hint, a new report claims.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple takes majority share of U.S. headphone market, study finds

The study, run by Statista, asked 4,220 adults between the ages of 18 and 64 in the United States about the headphones they use. It found that 34.4% of the responders used Apple's AirPods. The survey didn't specify between products in the AirPods lineup. Perhaps even more interesting was the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Smartphone Market#Smart Phone#Ios#Counterpoint Research#Time#Aapl
MacRumors Forums

What to Expect From Apple's Upcoming 2022 iPhone SE 5G

Apple is working on an updated version of its most affordable iPhone, and the new 2022 version of the iPhone SE could be coming out within a matter of weeks. While not the most exciting refresh, there are some features that are going to be great at the $399 price point that the ‌iPhone SE‌ sells at.
CELL PHONES
telecoms.com

Apple’s new Tap to Pay turns iPhones into payment terminals

Businesses will soon be able to take contactless payments via iPhone thanks to a new feature Apple is rolling out to its smartphones. Apple says it is targeting millions of merchants in the US with Tap to Pay, which will be launched as part of an upcoming iOS software beta. The feature will allow businesses to take payments for goods or services through Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets on an iPhones XS or later model.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

iPhone 6 Plus Added to Apple's 'Vintage Product' List

The ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus was first released in September 2014 alongside the ‌iPhone‌ 6, and it was discontinued in September 2016 following the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus. The ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus' sister phone, the ‌iPhone‌ 6, is not on the vintage list at this time as it was available for sale for a longer period of time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
wccftech.com

Xiaomi Pledges War Against Apple to Become the World’s Biggest Smartphone Brand

With Apple on the move to announce product upgrades in a few months, Xiaomi does not want to be left behind. The company takes its competition very seriously and it is embarking on a new 'war of life and death' to compete against Apple and become the world's biggest smartphone brand. The company is planning to amend and shift its focus to better compete with the iPhone-maker. Scroll down to read more details on what the company is planning for the future.
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s new ‘Tap to Pay’ allow iPhones to accept contactless payment, but only in the U.S.

Following several rumours, Apple has officially announced a new ‘Tap to Pay‘ iPhone feature that turns the tech giant’s smartphone into a contactless payment terminal. Unfortunately for Canadians, Apple says that the feature — which works with contactless credit cards, debit cards and other digital wallets — will only launch in the United States.
NFL
MacRumors Forums

Apple Preparing for Driver's Licenses on iPhone in iOS 15.4 Beta

One major iOS 15 feature that we are still waiting for is the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states. Apple's website says this feature is coming in early 2022. In the meantime, Apple...
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

How to Actually Listen to Apple Music's Lossless Tracks on Your iPhone

When Apple brought lossless tracks to Apple Music at no extra cost, it was a huge deal. Not only did it turn what was already the world's most popular music streaming service into the most popular lossless streaming service overnight, but it also has since forced every other legacy lossless streaming service, like Tidal, Deezer and Quboz, to lower their subscription fee. In an instant, higher-quality audio became more accessible than ever.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

The landmark Apple vs. Ericsson trial over 5G will start in June 2023

Unless an agreement is reached, the Apple versus Ericsson 5G patent battle will not even start being heard in the US until June 2023. The order to start the trial in June 2023 is accompanied by an order for the pair's attorneys to have a scheduling conference on March 16. The scheduling of the trial, versus a scheduling of either parties dismissal motions is notable. Historically, based on Judge Gilstrap's previous cases, this suggests that he will either not hear either dismissal motion, or isn't putting a lot of credence on the filings for dismissal.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Three new Macs revealed in EEC regulatory filings

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Ahead of the expected March launch event, Apple has registered three Macs, including at least one MacBook, in the Eurasian Economic Commission's regulatory database.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

Apple’s iPhone Weather App Got Really, Really Good

Apple's iPhone Weather app is fantastic—accurate, easy to read, full of information, and without the kind of mannered minimalism that plagues Apple's software design. In 2020, Apple bought popular weather app and weather data provider, Dark Sky. Dark Sky's gimmick was extremely accurate, hyperlocal forecasts. For example, the app could give a rain warning for your precise spot, warning you of a shower that will start in 5 minutes and last 15 minutes. In iOS 15, that technology got rolled into the iPhone weather app. It's so good that nobody needs to buy a third-party weather app. But why isn't the rest of Apple's software so good?
CELL PHONES
Forbes

How Will Apple’s Vendors Fare As IPhone Demand Cools

Our theme of Apple Component Supplier Stocks – which includes a diverse set of companies that supply components for Apple’s iPhones and other iDevices, has declined by about 8% year-to-date in 2022, marginally outperforming the broader Nasdaq-100 which remains down by about 12%, although it has underperformed Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is down just about 5%. The theme has been impacted by the broader sell-off in technology and growth stocks amid concerns of surging inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates. Moreover, FY’22 could be a relatively more muted year for Apple, with Apple revenue poised to grow by single-digit levels, after rising by over 33% in FY’21 driven by the surge in demand for computing products through the pandemic. Considering that the companies in our theme grew sales by about 30% over the last 12 months, roughly in sync with Apple’s growth, it’s possible that growth rates could cool a bit in 2022.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Five Galaxy S22 Ultra features which should be on the iPhone

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up has many compelling features. Here are five that we'd like Apple to include in future iterations of the iPhone. Samsung's UNPACKED' event revealed the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra which signaled a new direction for its flagship smartphone. As many have...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's M2 chip - what to expect from the next Apple Silicon evolution

Apple has yet to make the "M2" processor official, but details have already started to emerge about what to expect in Apple's second-generation Apple Silicon chip. Likely arriving later this year, Apple's M2 chip will be the successor to Apple's first Mac-specific chip -- the M1. Apple did release two variants on the M1, dubbed the M1 Pro and M1 Max that made their way to the redesigned MacBook Pro, which will still be more capable than the M2.
COMPUTERS
Ubergizmo

This Is What Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Look Like

There have been several rumors in the past suggesting that Apple could be working on a foldable iPhone. It could be a while before we actually see it happen and based on how little we know about it now, it is unclear what kind of form factor it could adopt. Could it be a tablet-phone hybrid, or could it be like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy