ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gusty winds & maybe some rain

8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6OhE_0eF2qNxW00

Gusty southwest winds will pick up speed through the day and not only be annoying, but dangerous at times. Areas of suspended dust are already creating hazy skies and there’s more to come, along with trash blowing around on the roads, and other typical issues we have with high winds here. Clouds have cleared early, but they will be back and could bring some showers later today into tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast also has the slightly cooler temps returning for at least a few days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Rain rolls into the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gusty winds and rain showers moved into the valley on Tuesday. Low pressure continues to move through the region Tuesday evening and will allow some bands of rain to circulate through the valley at times. Not more than .01″ of rain is expected, as of 9 p.m., many parts of the […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KMBC.com

Accumulating snows possible with winter storm Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will begin to push through about 6 p.m., dropping our temperatures. After midnight is when the Kansas City area could see a wintry mix and then changing over to all snow close to dawn on Thursday. Bursts of snow are possible Thursday afternoon before the back edge of the storm moves out Thursday evening. The Kansas City metro could see about 4 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Rain, Ice & Snow Expected Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region. Key Takeaways. Periods of heavy rain likely Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTBS

Severe weather possible later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Wednesday into early Thursday. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The weather system responsible for this possible event was over the west coast as of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTVZ

4-10″ of new snow due

The next system will build in quickly today and deliver much-needed snow to the Cascades. From this morning through Tuesday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 4-10" of fresh snow. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Let's hope for all the snow we can get over the next 24 hours. This will be all we see for the next several days. Expect to see winter driving conditions to worsen over the next several hours.
BEND, OR
KAAL-TV

Mix and Snow for Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning

After a further look at this event, the timing is looking to be late Wednesday night into early Thursday. The worst of impacts are still expected to occur south (severe weather) and east (higher snowfall totals) of us. However, we could still see mix conditions earlier in the day Wednesday and outright snow late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will have plenty of moisture to get more snow than what we have been seeing the past couple nights. However, snowfall totals will depend on how quick the transition from mix to snow occurs. This will also affect impacts, which are looking to be slick roads from possible freezing rain and blowing snow if wind speeds pick up.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Potential winter storm by Thursday morning?

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned for years, has either been recalled or reported as potentially dangerous.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
La Crosse Tribune

Another big storm looking to be near-miss for southern Wisconsin

A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters. "This storm is expected to bring a multitude of weather hazards, including snow and falling temperatures across the West...
MADISON, WI
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy