Fight crime and save the environment – You can now order a fully-functional, all-electric Batmobile Tumbler replica

The Ford Mustang, an American treasure and pedestrians' worst nightmare, is at the receiving end of some interesting changes for 2022. The 2022 model year sees the introduction of some tasty new colors, a wider range of packages, and unfortunately for V8-powered cars, a reduction in power. Not only will 2022 Ford Mustangs with V8 engines now produce 10 fewer horsepower and 10 fewer lb-ft of torque, but these pony cars will also cost more. Last month we reported on the excellent deals Ford was offering on some of its Mustang models, with discounts of up to $1,000 on the table, but that ship has sailed. The price increases might not be massive, but it's still a slap in the face of V8-loving Americans looking for some affordable fun.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO