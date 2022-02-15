ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight crime and save the environment – You can now order a fully-functional, all-electric Batmobile Tumbler replica

By Sayan Chakravarty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot just normal road cars but even replicas of Tinseltown’s iconic prop cars are also going electric. Behold the e-Tumbler, the world’s first fully-electric, fully-functional replica of the Batmobile that famously featured in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The electric Batmobile replica has been created by a 23-year-old artist from Vietnam...

